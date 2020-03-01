INSTITUTE, W.Va. — The Norman Jordan African American Arts & Heritage Academy is accepting applications for its July 6-11 Summer Youth Academy on the campus of West Virginia State University in Institute, West Virginia.
The academy offers students ages 13 to 18 one week of concentrated study in an artistic discipline of their choice.
Classes and workshops are offered in the following: vocal music, instrumental music (strings, horns, percussion including steel drums), dance, theater, visual arts and creative writing (including hip-hop and basic songwriting).
Approximately 40 to 45 students will be accepted. They will interact with a community of gifted peers and will experience artistic and cultural challenges geared toward their interests and ages taught by professional artists and teachers with many years of experience. Participating students will reside in university residential housing and have meals in the dining hall.
An activity fee of $300 is required for a student’s attendance for the entire week, payment of which is required after receiving the letter of acceptance.
The deadline for registration is June 1.
For more information or to request an application, contact Jacqueline Dooley at 304-657-1801, or visit the academy website at https://normanjordanaaaha.com and click on the link for registration.
The academy is fully accessible and complies with WVSU’s Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action mission statement. All students are welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or disability.