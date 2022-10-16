The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After seeing cookie decorating videos online, Brittany Adkins learned the skill and turned it into a business.

Adkins, who lives in the Kenova area, is the owner of B Sweet Cookie Creations. She decorates cookies with icing and designs, and sells the cookies plus other sweet treats at The Wild Ramp in Huntington’s West End. She also takes some custom orders.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

