HUNTINGTON — After seeing cookie decorating videos online, Brittany Adkins learned the skill and turned it into a business.
Adkins, who lives in the Kenova area, is the owner of B Sweet Cookie Creations. She decorates cookies with icing and designs, and sells the cookies plus other sweet treats at The Wild Ramp in Huntington’s West End. She also takes some custom orders.
She began selling at The Wild Ramp about a year ago. Early on during the coronavirus pandemic when many stayed at home, Adkins began learning how to decorate cookies. She said her family, including her mother and her grandmother, have been into baking.
“I just kind of taught myself by watching videos on YouTube and just practicing,” Adkins said. “I just made a bunch of practice batches, and then I started making them for family and friends mostly. And then it … started slowly taking off.”
Adkins would post her creations on Facebook and receive orders from others. Eventually, she approached The Wild Ramp about selling there. Shelly Keeney, the market director, said Adkins is very accommodating with requests when there is a special event at The Wild Ramp and she prepares cookie decorating kits for kids’ classes at the market.
“Not only do they taste really good, they’re so professional,” Keeney said of Adkins’ cookies. “I don’t know how anyone can do what she does.”
As for custom orders, Adkins has received five-star reviews. One customer wrote online that cookies for their mother’s birthday “were absolutely beautiful and the taste was amazing.”
Some of Adkins’ favorite creations are holiday-inspired, especially for Halloween and Christmas. Recently, she created a set of Hocus Pocus cookies, featuring the three Sanderson Sisters from the Disney movie. A sequel recently began streaming on Disney+.
Other recent fall designs include stacks of jack-o-lanterns, candy corn and ghosts. For other times of the year, she makes cookies for occasions like Back to School or makes batches for baby showers or birthdays.
Adkins said she is planning “lots of cookie options this holiday season,” including decorated cookies, cookie advent calendars and DIY kits, which include everything to decorate your own cookies.
She said she hopes to release them all by mid-November.
People may be surprised to know how much time it takes to decorate a cookie, Adkins said. She added that it can be a “pretty lengthy process” as it depends on the theme and design.
Some cookies can be simple while things such as floral designs with small details and multiple colors can take longer.
“So depending on the design of the cookie … it could be like a whole-day process just to get the cookie decorated,” Adkins said.
In addition to B Sweet Cookie Creations, Adkins has a part-time job and is a mother of three. She said when her toddler begins school, she could see her cookie business becoming something she pursues full-time.
