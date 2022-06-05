HUNTINGTON — Randy Price always dreamed of having a 50-year career, but the librarian at the Marshall University Health Science Library missed his goal by a few months.
The reason was for the one thing more important to him than work: his family.
Both the importance of work and family have been ingrained into Price’s soul by his own father, for whom he has much respect, admiration and love.
With retirement now a reality for Price, 70, he plans to spend that time gardening with his wife, giving back to his community and spending as much time as he can with his grandchildren.
Price grew up in Charleston but came to Huntington to study at Marshall in the fall of 1970. He attended school for a year or so before returning home, where his father gave him an ultimatum — go to school, which his family would help pay for, or get a job and a place to live.
He returned to Huntington to look for a job and landed one at the James Seymour Library in the James E. Morrow Library managing the stacks on campus. He took the job Sept. 16, 1972, and made $500 a month while he lived across the street from the Cam Henderson Center, where a parking garage now stands.
The job would be a kick-starter for the rest of his life.
In the fall of 1973 he met his wife, Patty Price, whom he calls the love of his life, in “the stacks.” The pair married Oct. 2, 1976.
After being at Morrow Library for 16 years, he left in 1988 after the birth of his son, Evan, so he could have a traditional schedule that would allow him to be at home more. He took a position with the Health Science Library, which was then located in the basement of what is now Marshall’s Intercultural Center.
“I had no knowledge of the medical school at all because I had always worked in an undergraduate setting at Morrow Library,” he said. “So when I went to the medical school part, it was all new to me.”
After the birth of his daughter, Elizabeth, in 1990, he pushed harder to get traditional hours with his job. In 1998, the library moved after the Marshall University Medical Center was built at Cabell Huntington Hospital and the library moved with it.
“At that time, we had a staff of about eight people that worked here in the Health Science Library, and now I’m the last one,” he said.
The library sits tucked away in a corner of the second floor of the medical center. The physical books, medical journals and walls have been chiseled away over the years, with only a few shelves remaining. The cozy area has been replaced with study rooms, tables and computers for the students and staff to search online for the resources they need instead.
Price has served at the location for more than 20 years. Just about four months shy of a 50-year career, Price said he realized it was time to give a final punch to his checkout card after he learned his daughter was pregnant.
Price has a 17-month-old granddaughter, Bryn, and another named Isla, who is just about a month old, with whom he wishes to spend time. He said becoming a grandpa changed his life.
“I’ve even noticed sometimes if you’re having a bad day and you go home and pick up the grandbaby, they adjust your mood,” he said. “It’s like, OK, now it’s time to focus. There are a lot more important things.”
His wife retired in January 2020, and he hopes to enjoy their retirement years together. But first, his wife has a “to-do list” for him to get started on, he joked.
Price said he also hopes to devote more time to his gardening, being outdoors, his community and Trinity Episcopal Church. The Price garden is a backyard full of greenery and plenty of home-grown food, including tomatoes, peppers, zucchini and strawberries.
Price said he and his father used to golf at Cato Park in Charleston, a course he hasn’t played in years. He hopes to go back to walk the course, just as he used to do, and with the clubs his father used.
His decision to retire centers around the values his father, who died five years ago, instilled in him.
“I’m not walking away from something that I don’t like to do. I just feel like it’s time to devote myself to (them),” he said.
His father lived until age 95 and worked for Union Carbide right out of World War II until he was 65.
“I feel like my dad, he taught me so many life skills that I’m finding now are pretty true to the point where I am now,” he said.
Price said he is a “people person” who loves interaction and gets satisfaction from being of service to people at his job. He hopes to find that interaction in retired life.
“I was telling my wife last night that is the part of it that I’ll probably miss the most, is just the interaction,” he said.
Price, his family, friends and co-workers met in the library for a retirement party Tuesday to celebrate his dedication to the university and library services. Before that, Price was bestowed the John Marshall Service Award, given once a month to a staff member who supports the university vision by providing exceptional service to the Marshall community.
Without Price, his co-workers have a little less joy in coming to the office each day.
Dr. Joseph Werthammer, professor and senior associate dean at Marshall University’s School of Medicine, said he met Price nearly 35 years ago when Werthammer joined the faculty.
“I have leaned on his expertise in library science many times when writing a manuscript or trying to find sometimes obscure literature,” he said. “I think Randy’s intelligence, upbeat personality and work ethic make him one of the best employees at the School of Medicine.”
Dr. Luke Damron, Marshall Health pediatrician, said he met Price in 2008 as an undergraduate student while they worked in the reference department at the Cabell County Public Library.
“Later, I was fortunate to interact with Randy in the medical school library as a student, a resident physician and now as faculty. Nothing has changed,” he said. “As any of his co-workers know, Randy is always friendly, helpful and patient. He is also very dedicated to his family.”
Asked if he felt he met the high bar set by his father, Price said he is getting there.
“I’m probably kind of close,” he joked.