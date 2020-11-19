ASHLAND — This year’s Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade in Ashland, scheduled to be a drive-thru event Tuesday, Nov. 24, has been canceled.
“We want to thank everyone for their interest in our Drive-Thru Parade. However due to the current state (of) COVID cases as well as a lower than usual number of participants we have decided to cancel the parade,” Winter Wonderland of Lights organizers posted on Facebook.
“We want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation while we were making this difficult decision.”
Other previously announced changes to this year’s festival are that the annual beauty pageant, Breakfast with Santa and karaoke have been canceled.
Ashland Central Park’s annual holiday light display began Monday and will remain up through Jan. 3, 2021.
Go to winterwonderlandoflights.org for more information.