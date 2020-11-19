Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — This year’s Winter Wonderland of Lights Christmas parade in Ashland, scheduled to be a drive-thru event Tuesday, Nov. 24, has been canceled.

“We want to thank everyone for their interest in our Drive-Thru Parade. However due to the current state (of) COVID cases as well as a lower than usual number of participants we have decided to cancel the parade,” Winter Wonderland of Lights organizers posted on Facebook.

“We want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation while we were making this difficult decision.”

Other previously announced changes to this year’s festival are that the annual beauty pageant, Breakfast with Santa and karaoke have been canceled.

Ashland Central Park’s annual holiday light display began Monday and will remain up through Jan. 3, 2021.

Go to winterwonderlandoflights.org for more information.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.