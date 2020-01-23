ASHLAND — Hometown teams are warming up and perfecting their gravy recipes for Ashland’s third annual biscuit and gravy competition, set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Ashland Train Depot, 99 15th St.
Attendees may sample biscuit and gravy dishes from dozens of local restaurants, organizations and at-home chefs. Gravy entries are featured in three categories: sawmill gravy (meat gravy), country gravy (meatless gravy) and a freestyle category.
Biscuits for the event will all be prepared and provided by local McDonald’s restaurants.
The Gravy Bowl will also feature a brunch bar and live sets performed by duo Baylee Morgan & David Austin and Sheldon Road.
Admission to The Gravy Bowl is $5 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge. Sampling tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. Admission and tasting tickets may be purchased on-site the day of the event.
Professional cooks will compete in the “Seasoned Pro” division, and amateur cooks will compete in the “Home-Cookin’ All-Star” division.
Teams interested in signing up as a gravy cook-off participant may visit ashlandinmotion.org or email ashlandinmotion@gmail.com. Event information is also posted on Facebook @AshlandInMotion.
Entries will be judged by a panel, and “Best of Show” winners will be selected from all three categories in each division. An overall “People’s Choice Award” winner will be selected by event guests. The participating team that displays the most spirit and best décor will be awarded the “Biscuit Blitz Award.”
The second annual’s “People’s Choice Award” winner was the Rockin’ 4 composed of home chefs Steve and Kim Crites, Sierra Crites and Jimmy and Juanita Crum. Winners in the professional division were The Neighborhood and Wild Horses Grill & Cantina. Amateur division winners were The Daily Gravy (The Daily Independent); Ashland Fire Department Local 706; and Grammy Grump’s Gravy led by Kennetta Freholm. The “Biscuit Blitz Award” win also went to the Rockin’ 4.
The Gravy Bowl is hosted by Ashland in Motion, and all proceeds benefit future events and revitalization efforts.