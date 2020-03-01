The beginnings of the U.S. Air Force Band, which will perform in Huntington on March 10, can be traced back to World War II.
Back during that brutal fight for freedom that saw over 50 million casualties, music and high-profile musicians, as well as movie stars and more, were essential in raising money for the effort and keeping morale at a premium.
As a result, the U.S. Army Air Force, as it was known then, decided to create its own band of excellent musicians beginning in 1941. The Air Force did not become a separate branch of the U.S. Armed Services until 1947.
As the outfit is organized today, the U.S. Air Force Band represents many different distinct musical groups within it that include the Concert Band, the Singing Sergeants, the Airmen of Note, the USAF Strings, Ceremonial Brass, Max Impact, Chamber Players, the Air Force Jazz band, and “a myriad of other ensemble combinations, including rock, pop, country, and dedicated show units.”
Based in Washington, D.C., this group of musicians has become the branch’s goodwill ambassadors around the world, as well as here in the United States.
General Pershing, Commander of the Expeditionary Forces in Europe during World War I, believed that such ensembles were important to troop morale, allowing the soldiers to relieve some stress from combat and to remind them of the folks and culture back home. As a mentor to the generals who would run World War II, those ideas were passed on.
At first, the Armed Services recruited famous musicians to be a part of the first official band during World War II. The most notable of those accomplished artists was big band leader Glenn Miller. After joining the military at 38 years of age, leaving his lucrative civilian life behind, Miller attempted to modernize some of the music, bringing traditional marches into more of a jazz and swing mode. With permission from the higher-ups, Miller eventually formed the Army Air Force Band and toured embattled England, giving hundreds of performances by 1944.
Unfortunately, after Miller’s Army Air Force Band began to tour extensively — to the delight of the soldiers and citizens, which also included propaganda broadcasts in the German language — Miller decided to fly over the English Channel to prepare for a concert in newly freed Paris. On the way to the French capitol, Miller’s plane disappeared and the famous musician’s death was felt around the world.
Maj. Glenn Miller’s memory is at the heart of the modern-day U.S. Air Force Band.
From 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, the United States Air Force Concert band will perform at the auditorium at Huntington City Hall, 800 5th Ave. The concert is free, yet tickets are required.
Order free tickets online at tinyurl.com/AirForceBandHuntington, or get them in person at the City of Huntington Foundation office at City Hall.
The U.S. Air Force Concert Band is a symphonic wind ensemble that is the largest of the musical groups in the fold with 52 musicians onstage. Based at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling near Washington, D.C., it is led by Conductor Col. Don Schofield and Flight Chief Master Sgt. Stacy Newbrough Ascione. The band performs famous classical pieces, popular songs and patriotic fare, although it stays relevant and current by debuting many new original works of music on a regular basis.
Overall, the U.S. Air Force Band now includes many different musical groups based in various parts of the country and in other parts of the world as well.
For more information, visit www.music.af.mil. There is a regular need for both musicians and vocalists for those wanting to serve and perhaps see the world while representing the United States and fellows soldiers with music.