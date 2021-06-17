Like many young people who study acting and desire to pursue the arts, Tri-State native Mike Murdock had to leave the area to follow his muse.
A graduate of Chesapeake High School, Murdock traveled the country as an aspiring actor after going to Ohio University in Athens for a while and graduating from the Theatre Department of Marshall University here in Huntington. He ended up in Los Angeles where he acted in independent films and became the director of a theater company.
Eventually, Murdock came across the opportunity to return here to his home area and become the artistic director of the Alchemy Theatre Troupe based in Huntington and Barboursville.
“I worked at the Greenbrier Valley Theatre in Lewisburg for three years, which is the only year-round union professional theater in the state of West Virginia, and I found out that some friends of mine had started the Alchemy Theatre Troupe here in Huntington, including Executive Director Nora Ankrum,” said Murdock. “So, I recently moved back here and now have a house in Chesapeake.”
After Murdock’s homecoming, he realized that there was an artistic niche to fill in the local arts scene.
“I noticed that pretty much every state has a Shakespeare Festival of some sort, yet West Virginia was one of the only states that didn’t have one,” said Murdock. “I wanted to change that, so I created the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival with the help of Alchemy and we are now in our fourth year.”
This weekend will mark the second part of the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival, made possible with the help of many impressive sponsors as well as the West Virginia Humanities Council. The comedy titled “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” will be performed tomorrow, Friday, June 18 at 8:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and finally on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., with all performances happening at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater.
Interspersed amongst those comedic presentations will be the classic Greek drama “Antigone” performed by an all-female cast on Saturday June 19, at 8:30 p.m., also at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater.
Barboursville Park will be full of activities during the daytime on Saturday as well with vendors, games, face painting, a Shakespeare themed puzzle room by The Lost Escape Room and food trucks. The afternoon will also feature performances by Brian Cook and Jesse Riggs, Danny Adkins, Render the Hearts, Tracy Tooley, John and George Kinley and more.
The goal of the festival is to introduce folks to the world of the written plays of Shakespeare, which can take a bit of a learning curve. While Shakespeare’s plays were written in the English language, it is the English language of 500-plus years ago so it can be hard to follow at first.
That is why the Alchemy Theatre Troupe will be hosting a Shakespeare workshop for kids at 10 a.m. led by Jon Joy and a “Teaching Shakespeare” workshop at 4 p.m. led by Hilary Brewster of Marshall University in the park. Both presentations are free.
You can take in the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival and both live plays on Saturday for just $20 with more expensive VIP seating available. Tickets for all of the shows can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org. Patrons should bring lawn chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring food and drink in this outdoor venue.
“Folks get a little bit of Shakespeare in school when they read ‘Julius Caesar’ or ‘Hamlet’ or one of the more famous Shakespeare plays, but they probably won’t touch his works afterwards other than in college,” said Murdock. “I think it is important to try and bridge that gap and say that his plays are all in English at the end of the day, it’s just not the English language that we typically use. And yet, Shakespeare invented a lot of the words and turns of phrase that we use today and a lot of people don’t realize that they came from a Shakespeare play. For instance, if you’ve ever heard or used the phrase, ‘It’s all Greek to me,’ Shakespeare wrote that line. There is a litany of words and phrases that he created and that sort of gets people into it.”
Other famous Shakespeare phrases include “a wild goose chase,” jealousy being “the green-eyed monster,” “pure as the driven snow,” “forever and a day,” “dead as a door nail,” “wear my heart upon my sleeve,” “be all, end all,” “break the ice” and “brevity is the soul of wit.”
Murdock appreciates the chance to return to his home area and be able to help to add to the local arts scene where his love of the classics originated.
“I was really lucky to have an English teacher in high school named Coleen Sexton, now retired, who really showed me the value of these classic plays and classic texts,” said Murdock. “I really grew to love the stories and the blood and guts fights of Macbeth and Hamlet and the political intrigue of killing the guy in charge such as Julius Caesar. Somebody doesn’t like who is in charge so they assassinate the guy in charge yet once you assassinate the guy in charge, you have a whole other problem. These are all still plot points that they use in television and movies today. We have retreaded these stories over and over again, and even Shakespeare borrowed them from old Roman plays and more.”
Now back at home, Murdock and his fellow troupe members want to be a part of bringing more people here to visit and work and live.
“This area means a lot to me and always has, and I see the potential in our area,” said Murdock. “I’ve been to bigger cities and I’ve been to smaller cities where they have big, booming arts communities. Lewisburg is a perfect example as it is a tiny place yet they have a huge arts scene because they cultivate it. And, there is no reason why we can’t have something like that here. One of my ultimate goals is to create a year-round professional theatre that can bring in money to the economy and bring in actors from all over the world and designers and more that can create jobs for the people here. It will give us another reason to be a tourist destination. We want to create that entertainment atmosphere that will bring people here for a show and then they see how beautiful Huntington is, and then they spend money here and it all will sort of cycle back in on itself.”