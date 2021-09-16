HUNTINGTON — To see what could happen after borrowing a friend’s ashes for one last hurrah, go watch the play “Exit Laughing.”
Alchemy Theatre Troupe opened performances of “Exit Laughing” last week at the West Edge Factory. The last two performances are slated for this upcoming weekend.
The play is a comedy about a group of bridge players dealing with the death of one of their members. According to Alchemy’s website, the other women borrow their friend’s ashes for one last card game.
Mary Poindexter Williams and Brian Cook are co-directors of the play. Five actors are in the cast and a few crewmembers help out behind the scenes. Williams suggested the play Alchemy along with some other scripts.
“I look at shows, to be perfectly honest, that have females that I can relate to,” she said.
For “Exit Laughing,” she stepped into the role of director for the first time in a professional setting. She said her past experience as a director was while studying theater at Marshall University. Williams liked being able to work with a small cast. She said she hoped the actors felt as safe with her as she felt with them.
The play has a few comedic surprises and audience members can connect with the close relationships of the women, Williams said. Along with the jokes, the women have a sincere fondness for one another.
The set and stage area was constructed for the play at the West Edge, which is a home for artisans and creative businesses by Coalfield Development. The building is located in Westmoreland at 1040 Vernon St. Williams said the venue of the West Edge adds an intimacy to the performance as the audience is not far from the actors on stage.
These performances are the first indoor performances Alchemy has had since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, the troupe released a film, “Hay Fever,” which was filmed locally and held the West Virginia Shakespeare Festival outside over the summer after being virtual the year before.
Audience members are asked to wear masks while attending the show and all of the cast and crew has been vaccinated. The return to in-person performances allows people to come together to share a laugh, said Nora Ankrom, the executive director of Alchemy Theatre.
“The communal feel that you have, you only have really in a live theatrical performance,” Ankrom said. “It’s they missed it and it’s exhilarating and exciting and something positive.”
Another plus is that the actors can feed off the audience’s energy, said Artistic Director Mike Murdock.
“I think it was important that we do a comedy right now. And that’s what’s bringing audiences together and maybe audiences enjoy it more perhaps than a normal play,” Murdock said.
“Exit Laughing” is the first in a two-part series of shows that Alchemy Theatre will perform at the West Edge. The next show, which is written by Murdock and Simon Woods, will be “A Cozy Christmas” and is inspired by Hallmark Christmas movies. The play will premiere in December.
The final showings for “Exit Laughing” will be on Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, at the West Edge. Both shows will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.alchemytheatretroupe.org ahead of the show.