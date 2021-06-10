BARBOURSVILLE — While the 4th annual West Virginia Shakespeare Festival doesn’t take place until June 19, theater fans can be entertained while they wait with Alchemy Theatre performances this weekend.
“Antigone,” directed by Leah Turley, features an all-female cast and opens at 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 11, at Barboursville Park Amphitheater. Another performance will take place at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13. Purchase tickets at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/antigone/tickets/
The comedy “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” directed by Gene Anthony, opens at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 12, also at Barboursville Park. Purchase tickets at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/the-complete-works-of-shakespeare-abridged/tickets/
Bring chairs, food and drinks.
Saturday, June 19 is Alchemy Theatre’s all-day West Virginia Shakespeare Festival Event, featuring vendors, food trucks, games, a Shakespeare-themed puzzle room by The Lost Escape Room and performances all throughout the day. Jon Joy will lead a children's Shakespeare workshop at 10 a.m. and Hilary Brewster of Marshall University will lead a "Teaching Shakespeare" workshop for anyone interested at 4 p.m.
"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" returns at 5:30 p.m. June 19, followed by the final performance of "Antigone" at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for the festival are $20 and available at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/the-4th-annual-wv-shakespeare-festival/tickets/
Thanks to a grant from the West Virginia Humanities Council, a series of workshops about Shakespeare, ancient texts and more will take place early next week at ReGeneration Church in Huntington, on 4th Avenue, above the old Latta's building (now Brand Yourself). All workshops and seminars are free to the public.
These workshops run from 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 14-16. Sign up online at https://www.alchemytheatretroupe.org/show/the-4th-annual-wv-shakespeare-festival/tickets/