HUNTINGTON — In an effort to shine a light on local playwrights and continue to cultivate the growing arts scene in Huntington, The Alchemy Theatre Troupe is hosting “New Works 2023,” a two-day, three-event festival featuring the plays of up-and-coming writers.
The festival will be Jan. 20 and 21 at the Cellar Door and Heritage Station in Huntington. Along with the new works, there will also be workshops for aspiring playwrights.
New writers will have their work read to a live audience by actors who will bring the pieces to life at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington.
At noon on Saturday, Jan. 21, the Alchemy Theatre will host a Workshop for Writers at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington. The workshops will include classes on writing with pairs, “what actors want,” and more.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday, the action returns to The Cellar Door where original plays written by local, established playwrights will be performed. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
The Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s own Stephen Vance says he is excited about what this event will do to add to the creative pool as more and more new talent is recognized.
“We worked with Huntington High School students again this year,” he said. “Mike Murdock and I went up to Huntington High School not long ago and ran about six workshops for the students throughout the day. We ended up with six or seven new play submissions from those amazing kids that we will run through and look over. We also work with local authors like Sheila Redling and Lulu Smith, who have mostly been fiction writers over the years, yet are now jumping into the short-play-writing realm, and we are going to feature them this weekend as well. We also have Ian Nolte, who teaches at Marshall University here in town, and I think some of his students have submitted some stuff. We are looking forward to sharing all of it with the public.”
On Friday night, actors will read the new short plays for the audience, which is a process that helps give the audience an entertaining night while helping the playwrights see their words being brought to life in real time by a professional.
“The young writers get to see people they have seen onstage over the last year or two read their material on Friday, and they are very excited about that,” said Vance. “In general, we know that plays are not meant to be read, but instead are meant to be heard out loud and acted out. This will give some of our young writers a chance to hear what their play sounds like and put some faces on the characters that they have been developing in their work. There are places where, if you are a songwriter, there are open mic nights where you can work on your stuff, and there are open mic nights for comedy as well. This weekend is in kind of the same feel as that concept, only it is for writers who are able to get out and get some of their plays heard. Mike and I have done this in various ways for the last six years, and it just needs to happen.”
The workshop for aspiring writers on Saturday is also an essential tool for those wanting to learn to write or improve upon their skills.
“Some of the things we will do in the workshops is to talk about working with a partner, and how to work with actors,” said Vance. “Actors are who has to deliver your work onstage to an audience. You have to turn your words over to actors and directors. So, you have to try and get a feel for what the actors need, as it is a completely different world.”
