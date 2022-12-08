The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — For a small town, Huntington continues to be a center for the arts. This holiday season proves that premise with all of the creative options that have appeared over the past few weeks.

That continues this weekend as the folks at the Alchemy Theatre Troupe unveil a brand-new, original play called “A Cozy Wedding.” The romantic holiday comedy is a sequel to last year’s successful production of “A Cozy Christmas.” Both were written by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you