HUNTINGTON — For a small town, Huntington continues to be a center for the arts. This holiday season proves that premise with all of the creative options that have appeared over the past few weeks.
That continues this weekend as the folks at the Alchemy Theatre Troupe unveil a brand-new, original play called “A Cozy Wedding.” The romantic holiday comedy is a sequel to last year’s successful production of “A Cozy Christmas.” Both were written by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods.
“A Cozy Wedding” will premiere at the West Edge Factory at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 9-10, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. There will also be performances of the play Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at the same starting times.
Tickets are $15 and are general admission. The West Edge Factory arts hub is located at 1040 Vernon St. in Huntington. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org and westedgefactory.com.
Although it is a sequel, “A Cozy Wedding” features a standalone story that does not require familiarity with the previous show.
For Murdock and Woods, the formula for creating these original plays centers on the Hallmark Christmas movie model, only with a lot more comedy, unique premises and characters thrown into the mix.
“The toughest part about writing a sequel is making sure that you can tell a story that doesn’t rehash the whole first play,” said Murdock. “People may have not seen the first one, so the hurdle is letting everyone know that this is a standalone production. If you did see ‘A Cozy Christmas,’ the first play, there may be something that you will pick up on from the current release ‘A Cozy Wedding,’ but that is a fun thing as there may be a few Easter eggs in there that you will recognize. But, ultimately, we want to get new people in there to see this new play, so we wrote ‘A Cozy Wedding’ to stand on its own two feet.”
In “A Cozy Wedding,” Murdock and Woods take the bad guy from last year’s “A Cozy Christmas” play and run him through the ringer until he finds his Christmas spirit. In the second act, there are also some ideas borrowed from the classic tale “A Christmas Carol,” written by Charles Dickens more than 170 years ago, when the main character is visited by three ghosts. While there are some well-known tropes borrowed here, there is no doubt that all of the fun and mayhem and romantic aspects of this unique story were all concocted from the fertile imagination of Murdock and Woods.
For Murdock, his comedic sensibilities partly came from the British TV shows and movies that were favored by his parents during his youth. From there, as he grew older, he began to study everything he saw that made him laugh, learning about timing and brevity and about what works and doesn’t work on a stage.
“As a little kid, I grew up watching the ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ TV show and the Monty Python movie ‘The Holy Grail,’ ” said Murdock. “That became my basis for comedy. As I grew up, I became a big fan of Steve Martin and a lot of other comedians like Johnny Carson and Carol Burnett. I watched Carson, but I wasn’t a big fan of Jay Leno, so I switched over to watching David Letterman and all of Conan O’Brien’s various shows ... I also watched the Dean Martin roasts. I read about comedy writers and tried to watch as many comedians and comedy shows as I could. I’m a big fan of standup, and I love to watch comedians do standup routines, and I still try to consume as much comedy stuff as I can. Yes, I have written some dramatic plays along the way, but a lot of my work is tinged with comedy one way or the other.”
When it comes to comedy, whether stand-up comedy or the lighter romantic comedy found in Woods and Murdock’s original plays, it is and always will be subjective in nature. What one person might find funny, another person might find offensive. So, when one of his plays hits the stage, all Murdock can do is watch and hope the audience laughs at the right times while hoping the dreaded, no-response silence does not happen.
“When the audience laughs, that is the greatest feeling in the world,” said Murdock. “I mean, there is always that nervous energy when the crowd is coming in, and you are just appreciative that folks are coming out to see something that we have written. But, when you start hearing the laughter, it is amazing. When Simon and I wrote the first play, ‘A Cozy Christmas,’ we planned on doing a trilogy, and that is still the plan, although I have no idea about what the third one is going to be about.”
So far, the trend is upward as more and more people are realizing that live theater in Huntington is a positive and growing entity.
“We had audience members come up to us last year, asking for a sequel even back then,” said Murdock. “A lot of folks really enjoyed ‘A Cozy Christmas’ last year, and that is always great to hear. Nothing feels better than that, and it helps people to get to know our theatre better and us a little bit better. Hopefully, the audience becomes more invested in what the Alchemy Theatre Troupe is doing, and that is the most important thing of all. Because, if they like what you are putting out, they will want you to put out more of it, and it doesn’t get any better than that.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.