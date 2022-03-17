HUNTINGTON — As we take a step back and take stock of the past two years, we have collectively experienced a pandemic, riots in the streets, a war in Europe and more. Throughout the centuries, art in its various forms has reflected — and at times documented — similar periods in history. This weekend, the Alchemy Theatre is presenting a play written 50 years ago that speaks to current times.
Mike Murdock, local arts scene maven and artistic director of the Alchemy Theatre, thought about the present reality and remembered a play from his younger days called “Red Noses — A Divine Comedy About the Black Death.” He performed in the play many years ago. Set in the Europe of 700 years ago, the adult-themed dark comedy was written by Peter Barnes in the 1970s.
The official description of the production is as follows: “‘Red Noses,’ set in 14th century France, follows a troupe of zany characters as they travel the countryside trying to bring joy to people’s lives as the region is ravaged by the Black Plague. As if that’s not relevant enough, some of the themes are also eerily close to current events in Russia and Ukraine as well.”
Inspired by the play’s sudden relevance, Murdock has directed “Red Noses — A Divine Comedy About the Black Death” for a run of performances that ends this weekend with three straight shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The March 18, 19 and 20 performances of “Red Noses — A Divine Comedy About the Black Death” will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the WestEdge Factory Arts Venue located at 1040 Vernon St. in the West End of Huntington. Tickets are $15, and more information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
“We always try to set our season at least six months in advance, if not earlier, because we have to make sure we can get the production rights to the shows we want, so ‘Red Noses’ has been talked about for probably a year before now,” said Murdock. “Since I had performed the play 25 years ago, it had always stuck with me, and it seemed important to do this show now when people need it the most. The play has so much to do with current events, and yet it was written 50 years ago. Finding a way through the pandemic and war and dealing with evil and dictators is just as relevant now as ever.”
Because of the dystopian concepts found in “Red Noses,” combined with the dark comedy aspects of the story, finding the right actors for the play was challenging.
“The auditions for this play were tough, because not only did the actors need to be able to handle the subject matter, but they also needed to be able to do physical comedy and run the gamut of emotions. We’ve had several folks who learned how to juggle, play the recorder flute, stand on their heads and fight with swords, among many other things. There is a lot going on in this play, and these actors have risen to every challenge I’ve given them. That’s remarkable, too, because these are all folks who do other things all day long. Most of them are working all day and then they come to rehearsal at night every day for weeks. They put their lives on hold to create this work of art, and it’s truly beautiful.”
Knowing that Murdock had performed in “Red Noses” years earlier has helped things run smoothly onstage.
“When I first encountered this play, I hadn’t been in college or in a real theater program for very long,” said Murdock. “It was daunting, and I didn’t know what I had gotten myself into. As we went through table work, reading the play and discussing it with each other, and into rehearsals, the entire cast became one huge family. Many of us are still friends today. Scott Yarbrough, the director of ‘Red Noses’ back in the day, is a genius, and he and Emily Prince, his assistant director, took great care of me, as well as the rest of the cast. He made his vision very clear, and I think all of us rose to the challenge. It made us all better actors and artists. You can’t ask for much more than that.
“That experience has stayed with me all these years,” Murdock continued. “It is my favorite show I’ve ever done, and it’s still the play my parents always talk about, even to this day. They’re excited to see my version of it, though I know I will never be able to recreate lightning in a bottle like that first production. All I can hope for is to service Mr. Barnes’ play as well as I can and, if I’m lucky, make Mr. Yarbrough and Mrs. Prince proud. I owe them far more than that, but this is a start.”
Some proceeds from this show will go to help those in Ukraine.
“It’s interesting because when we chose the play, there wasn’t a war going on; there was only the pandemic,” said Murdock. “Since this play deals with laughter and hope trying to triumph over the Black Plague, it seemed very fitting. Now, with the war between Russia and Ukraine happening, the play takes on another challenge. Life imitates art. Art imitates life. And so we decided to make our Sunday evening shows a benefit for Ukraine where $5 of every ticket goes to aid www.unitedhelpukraine.org. It was the very least we could do to help, but at least it’s something, and we’re very proud to be able to do that.”