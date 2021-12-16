Made-for-TV Christmas movies and live theatre come together with the Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s original play “A Cozy Christmas,” set to be performed on the West End this weekend.
“A Cozy Christmas” was co-written by Mike Murdock and Simon Woods. Murdock, who also directs this production, is a local author and playwright who decided to have some fun by co-writing this tribute to seasonal feel-good movies. Made for all ages, the actors at the Alchemy Theatre Troupe present this play as their year-end gift to the Tri-State.
The Alchemy Theatre’s production of “A Cozy Christmas” takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the West Edge Factory venue, 1040 Vernon St., in Westmoreland. Tickets are $15.
“A Cozy Christmas” co-writer Mike Murdock developed an interest in writing as a teenager when a friend helped him to write a fiction novel that was published by a small niche book company.
“I had co-written a novel called ‘The Dragon Ruby’ with a buddy of mine Herschel Jeffrey, and we started writing it when we were in high school together,” said Murdock. “We finally got it published around 2008. It was published by a small independent press company. Then, I went to college to be a writer and an actor at Ohio University in Athens, and then came back and graduated from Marshall. I was a journalist for a while, working at a bunch of different newspapers writing features, and I wrote play reviews as a critic and sketch comedy for a while as well. Eventually, I wrote a one-act play that won a playwriting contest at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.”
These days, while fiction novels may still be in his future, Murdock loves the idea of writing a play and then seeing actors and stage crews bring his work to life in the real world. “A Cozy Christmas” is his first play to experience a full production onstage.
“My co-author Simons Woods and I really love Hallmark Christmas movies,” said Murdock. “So, we wanted to see what a story of that nature looked like onstage. Hallmark Christmas movies, of course, sort of have only one plot, with a bunch of silly business happening before the featured couples get together. We tried to take as many of those Hallmark tropes as we could and smash them all together into one play to see what that would look like live in front of people instead of on a movie or TV screen.”
One thing to remember about going to see this live production of “A Cozy Christmas” on the West End is it is a play for every member of the family.
“I think we were successful with the end result,” said Murdock. “ ’A Cozy Christmas’ is completely G-rated and fun for all ages. The whole play is set in a bed and breakfast, although we never really say exactly where the bed and breakfast is located. There are Christmas carols in it. There is a tree lighting in it and a gingerbread making contest. It has a little bit of everything in it. And, several people fall in love.”
The goal with “A Cozy Christmas” isn’t to be an exact copycat of the Hallmark Christmas movie genre, but instead to create enjoyable experience with the well-known concept.
“I think we make enough winks and nods to the genre to make it entertaining and not be too schmaltzy,” said Murdock. “The play is not really a parody but is more of an homage. We know what everyone expects from a play like this, and in reverse we let everyone know through our writing that we know what they expect, and that is what makes it fun. And, as both the co-writer and director of the play, at some point I have to let it go and let the actors do their thing and let it ride on its own. It has been a thrilling process, and I am proud of all the actors and the stage technicians. The actors and the set designs are fantastic, and every time I see it performed, I see something new in it. Even after writing the play, the actors care enough to bring something unique to their roles all of the time, and it is really beautiful to see.”