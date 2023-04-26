HUNTINGTON -- The Alchemy Theatre troupe continues performances of its first-ever live play in its new facility this week.
Now based at the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, located at 68 Holley Ave., Huntington, the Alchemy Theatre presented the opening performances of James McLure’s dramatic comedy called “Pvt. Wars” last weekend.
The adult-themed play will be presented again this weekend on Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20, and more information can be found at facebook.com/alchemytheatretroupe.
“Pvt. Wars” is directed by Brian Cook, who grew up in nearby Flatwoods, Kentucky. While going to Russell High School, Cook found himself performing in some school plays and eventually developed a desire to direct.
“During the last two years of high school, I did do some theater, and I was thrust into it by being ‘volun-told’ to do it when I was working after school on the yearbook,” said Cook. “One day, my yearbook teacher came in and said, ‘Guess what, you are going to be in a play.’ I was in a play during my junior year and they needed me again for a play during my senior year. But, I eventually got the theater bug and wanted to do it on my own and not be drafted to do it. So, I auditioned for my first show at the Ashland Community and Technical College in 2001. What turned me around was making people in the audience laugh while performing onstage. It made me feel good and I wanted to experience more of it.”
Cook spent almost a decade doing shows at the ACTC and eventually hooked up with Arts Resources for the Tri-State in Huntington, where he met Michael Murdock, the local writer, director and arts entrepreneur who would later become the artistic director of the Alchemy Theatre. Cook would join forces with the Alchemy troupe and soon began to act in some plays.
Cook then took a break from the local theater scene, but eventually returned with a desire to direct instead of act. Eventually, Cook brought the idea of directing “Pvt. Wars” to Murdock and the rest of the Alchemy team, but at first there was no room on the organization’s busy schedule. Plus, this was a production that needed to be done at the appropriate moment due to its mature content. The play has adult themes and adult language in it with the premise of the story based on three soldiers recuperating after being injured in the Vietnam War.
“In my first acting class back in 2002, we were charged as students to come up with a two-person scene to perform in class, so I went to the library and started going through all of these books and I found a short little scene from the play ‘Pvt. Wars,’” said Cook. “In the scene, a streetwise Italian-American soldier is teaching this southerner about how to pick up girls in a bar. I rehearsed it with my class partner and we did the scene and everybody loved it. It just killed. So, at that point, I wondered about what the rest of the play was like, but I put it on the backburner.”
Still, the play was stuck inside of Cook’s mind and years later, he finally followed up on his interest in it and took action.
“Ten years later, I ordered the full-length version of the ‘PVT Wars’ from Amazon and read it, and from that moment on I knew that I had to stage this play,” said Cook. “It became a bucket-list item for me, and it is a dream come true to do it. I eventually got a text message that just said, ‘Congratulations on being a part of the Pvt Wars production team.’ The Alchemy Theatre has given me all the support that I could ever dream of getting to make this play come alive. It is a play that has some hilarity in it, but it also has some serious and intense moments in it as well as some very human moments.”
More information about the organization can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.