HUNTINGTON — “Wait Until Dark” was a stage play written by Frederick Knott that debuted in 1966 on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The thriller ran for 370 shows and featured actors such as a young Robert Duvall and Lee Remick.
By the next year, Hollywood had grabbed up the play, and the movie version of “Wait Until Dark” was released in 1967. Starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin, this production would not only garner Hepburn an Academy Award nomination, but also in 2001 the American Film Institute put “Wait Until Dark” in the No. 55 slot on its “Top 100 Most Exciting Films in Cinematic History” list.
Now, Huntington’s Alchemy Theatre Troupe is presenting a live production of “Wait Until Dark” in time for the Halloween season.
The performances of “Wait Until Dark” will take place at Spring Valley High School, located at 1 Timberwolf Drive, at 8 p.m. Thursday; again at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. More information on tickets can be found at www.alchemytheatretroupe.org.
Directing the play is Stephen Vance.
While not giving too much away, Vance explains the storyline of “Wait Until Dark.”
“The basic premise of this play is in the 1940s, a young woman who became blind in a car accident lives in New York City with her husband, and her husband has accidentally picked up a package that some very bad people want,” said Vance. “The husband goes off to work for the day, and she is left at home and the bad guys then try and get the package back, and she is left to her own devices to protect herself and to try and figure out what they are doing.”
Because this version of “Wait Until Dark” is set in the 1940s, period furniture and other items were required for the set.
“We had to source a lot of our stage pieces, and a lot of our friends, fortunately, had things in stock,” said Vance. “We also visited the antique mall and looked on eBay. I actually bought a World War II Marine lieutenant’s uniform that we use onstage that I had to find for the story. As for the needed 1940s refrigerator, the First Stage Theatre Company in Huntington had one and let us borrow it. We have some photography equipment that we got from Todd Gilpin, who shoots with us all of the time. Not only is Todd an excellent photographer, he has a collection of old things. And that is what you have to do. One of our cast members had an old-fashioned typewriter. We also found an old safe from a business that was closing down. As for some of the old furniture, we had some in stock. But a lot of it was about looking on eBay and seeing what we could find.”
This particular stage version of “Wait Until Dark” being produced by the Alchemy Theatre was rewritten and reworked several years ago.
“Within the last 10 years, a West Coast writer named Jeffrey Hatcher adapted ‘Wait Until Dark’ and changed the setting, taking the play back to the 1940s instead of the 1960s,” said Vance. “He slimmed down the cast a little bit, and he heightened the suspense a little bit as well. That is the version that we are doing. What is interesting is that there are folks with a taste for the show that feel like they have seen it, yet love this version.”
Vance had a choice to make concerning which version to do, which is part of being the director.
“Some people came up to me this past weekend during our first shows and said, ‘Hey, we did this play when we were in school, but this is different and there were some things in this one that we didn’t expect,’” said Vance. “I believe that was what Hatcher was going for as he was tinkering around with the suspense, because people’s tastes have changed after 50 years. These days, people watch a lot of television shows like ‘CSI’ and ‘NCIS,’ so he adapted it to fit a more modern audience. When we were picking which version to do, I sat down and read through both of them and both the original Knott version is great and the Hatcher version is great, but we chose the latter.”