The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — “Wait Until Dark” was a stage play written by Frederick Knott that debuted in 1966 on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. The thriller ran for 370 shows and featured actors such as a young Robert Duvall and Lee Remick.

By the next year, Hollywood had grabbed up the play, and the movie version of “Wait Until Dark” was released in 1967. Starring Audrey Hepburn and Alan Arkin, this production would not only garner Hepburn an Academy Award nomination, but also in 2001 the American Film Institute put “Wait Until Dark” in the No. 55 slot on its “Top 100 Most Exciting Films in Cinematic History” list.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you