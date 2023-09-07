The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Alchemy Theatre continues to feature new live productions at its Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, and that includes their first-ever, all-kid acted play happening this weekend.

The play chosen for the three-day event is called “The Book Women,” which was written by Rachel Bublitz .

