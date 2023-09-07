HUNTINGTON — The Alchemy Theatre continues to feature new live productions at its Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, and that includes their first-ever, all-kid acted play happening this weekend.
The play chosen for the three-day event is called “The Book Women,” which was written by Rachel Bublitz .
It is a fictionalized account of the true history of the famous pack horse librarians that traveled on horseback in the Appalachian Mountains delivering books for young, isolated students during the Great Depression.
The Alchemy Theatre in Huntington is presenting “The Book Women” on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m., and again on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m. All Alchemy productions now take place at the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts, located at 68 Holley Ave. in Huntington. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
“This will be the Alchemy Theatre’s first children’s show, which I think is great,” said Director Cindy Westbrook. “As for the story behind ‘The Book Women’ play, there really were pack horse librarians during the Great Depression that traveled the hills of Appalachia, which I was not aware of until earlier this year. In the play, however, the characters are fictional, but a lot of the situations they find themselves in were real situations that happened back then. It is all very fascinating, and what resonated with me when I read the story was that they were librarians that were helping people that never had access to books. There were no paved roads or electricity in some of these mountains during that time, and even many of the schools didn’t have a lot of books.”
The young cast will bring to life the adventures experienced by these women almost a century ago in Eastern Kentucky.
“The play follows three pack horse librarians on their routes and one character that is in training,” said Westbrook. “As the play unfolds, you get to see how these brave women touch the lives of their patrons and how the community comes together because of this project, and everybody learns a little something along the way. Because this is Alchemy’s first all-kids play, I feel so honored that they asked me to direct it.”
Bringing out the talent of young people and teaching them the arts is essential and fun, yet it can also be on the dramatic side when the auditions are over and some kids don’t make the cut.
But, that did not happen in this production of “The Book Women.”
“I feel that you can’t ever have too many outlets for kids in the arts, and I believe that what is good for our kids is also good for the community,” said Westbrook. “We have 23 kids in the cast and crew beginning in the first grade. We do have one actor who graduated from Huntington High School this past spring, but the rest of them are all first- through twelfth-graders. As for those who auditioned, I cast everybody in the performance. I picked a play that had lots of parts in it, and everybody in the show has lines to say. It is a great show for this group of kids to experience as they all will have a chance to shine, which is really nice. Whenever I direct, I want to do plays where I can cast as many kids as possible.”
Another important event will happen at the Alchemy Theatre’s Geneva Kent Center for the Arts this weekend as well. After the last show, a new educational project will see the light of day that will help the overall community while staying true to the theme of the play.
On Sunday, right after the 2 p.m. performance of The Book Women is over, a free library box will be unveiled and open to the public on the grounds. Free libraries are small boxes where folks can grab and read a book at anytime for free, and it will also be a place to add a book if you so wish.
“After our Sunday matinee, the kids will dedicate a little free library in front of the Alchemy Theatre building,” said Westbrook. “The kids will still be in their period costumes and they will all sign it. There is not a ‘bring-a-book-take-a-book’ free library in that community so it will be a cool addition. This will all happen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday and the public is welcome to take part in the unveiling.”