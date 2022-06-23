HUNTINGTON — A long time in the making, the Alchemy Theatre will debut a new multi-episode TV show written and produced in the Tri-State on Saturday, June 25.
Beginning with a red carpet event at 5 p.m., the TV show “equity — A New Show from the Mind of Mike Murdock” will be shown at 6 p.m. at Marquee Cinemas in Pullman Square.
The show is both a comedy and a drama penned by Murdock, Alchemy Theatre’s artistic director, and filmed by the director of photography Todd Gilpin. The program is about a barely surviving theater company that is trying to stay afloat in West Virginia, and it also includes the personal lives of its characters.
For “equity” writer Murdock, he honed his craft in the competitive playing field that is Los Angeles.
“I lived in L.A. for three years after graduating from Marshall and worked in the television and film industry there,” said Murdock. “I also took playwriting classes at Ohio University, but other than a few online master classes, I’m fairly self-taught as far as screenwriting and television writing goes. Writing for television is a bit different than playwriting because it’s episodic. You always want to leave the audience wanting more and wanting to tune into the next episode. I definitely had the story idea for ‘equity’ first, and then decided that it would be interesting to see it as a TV show instead of a movie or a play. We hadn’t done anything like that before, and we love a challenge.”
Creating a new TV show is hard enough, but to do it in a small city like Huntington means dealing with some challenges. In the spirit of the folks who made original programming that appeared on local television stations in the early years of the technology, Murdock, Gilpin and crew moved forward with this endeavor.
“The hardest part is finding all the locales you need and getting the actors all together with enough free time to shoot over multiple days,” said Murdock. “We shot this in 14 days, but they weren’t consecutive days because either we had to be out of the places we were shooting at by a certain time or because some of the actors couldn’t be there for several days in a row. Producing something with local talent and local sets, however, is my favorite part of the work. I love showing off all of what we have to offer here in the Tri-State. I loved being able to use Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Playhouse in the show, for example, or the Nomada Bakery and the Hayflich CPA offices. There’s so much we have to offer here and so much local talent that we need to show it off to others. I love being able to do that.”
As with similar creative outlets, whether it be writing a song or creating a new TV show, the artist needs to decide when the project is good enough to be finished and moved forward and shown to the public. After a period of tweaking ‘equity,’ Murdock had to make the decision to wrap it up and go into post-production.
“‘Equity’ is a comedy and a drama about a fictional professional theatre in West Virginia, following around all of the people that work there behind the scenes and exploring all of their loves and losses,” said Murdock. “It’s like ‘The West Wing’ meets ‘The Office.’ While it takes place in a theater, it’s much more about the people that work there and the silly things that they get into. As for when I knew it was done and ready for public consumption, I’m not sure I know that even now,” he laughs. “I’m always nervous about making that decision when it comes to a new film. I always see different things that I want to change or fix later on. But, about a week out from the premiere, I just have to say, ‘OK. That’s all we can do. I need to let this baby bird fly.’”
Ultimately, Murdock and everyone at the Alchemy Theatre just want the public to enjoy the show while checking out the local scenery on screen.
“Making something like this is both nerve-wracking and rewarding,” said Murdock. “It’s a bit of both. I can’t wait for everyone to see it, because we’ve put an astonishing amount of work into this show. Todd Gilpin, our director of photography, has done an incredible job making this city look incredible. We have original music written for this by Corey Landis, who is an Ohio native that now lives in Los Angeles, and all of the actors are local talent, and it was all shot on location right here in Huntington. We’re very proud of this, and we hope everyone comes out to see it.”