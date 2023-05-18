HUNTINGTON — Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women” was published in the post-Civil War 1860s, yet all of these years later, the piece still rings true as a coming-of-age story. The classic tale is about four sisters who go from being kids to entering adulthood while trying to find their way in a world where women’s rights are lacking, despite their ambitions.
Now, over 150 years later, the story has been made into multiple movies and TV shows and has been turned into plays destined for the stage.
The version of “Little Women” that will be presented by the Alchemy Theatre troupe this weekend in Huntington was written by Kate Hamill several years ago. Hamill’s version is a modernized approach that, as she describes it, is a “conscious explosion of the archetypes found in the novel.”
The TalkinBroadway.com website described Hamill’s version this way, “Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Little Women is a sublime example of how to make 19th century works relevant to modern audiences. Unlike recent adaptations, which have merely transposed Alcott’s characters to different eras, but retained the book’s whiteness and outdated ‘all-American girl’ values, Hamill understands that Alcott’s core beliefs, if not her specifics, were invitations not to tea parties and cotillions, but to invite all women to revolution.”
The Alchemy Theatre Troupe’s presentation of the Kate Hamill adaptation of “Little Women” will be directed by Kate Morris. The shows will take place on May 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., and at 2 p.m. on May 20 and 21, at the Geneva Kent Center for the Arts located at 68 Holley Ave. in Huntington. More information can be found at alchemytheatretroupe.org.
Bringing the idea of presenting Kate Hamill’s adaptation of Alcott’s “Little Women” to the Alchemy Theatre group was Jocelyn Jasko, who is the producer of the upcoming performances.
Jasko was raised in Nashville, Tennessee, and then moved to Huntington 13 years ago with her husband John J. Jasko, M.D., who is an associate professor at the Marshall University School of Medicine, an orthopaedic surgeon and a team physician for the Marshall University student athletes.
Jasko came into the theatre world due to the interest and encouragement of her three daughters who happened to discover the world of the stage via a recent, ground-breaking production on Broadway.
“Our three daughters have been doing theatre for about the last five years, and that happened after they came to me and said, ‘We want to do theatre,’” said Jasko. “They started listening to Broadway musicals at first, specifically the soundtrack to the musical ‘Hamilton.’ Then, we took a trip to New York City with my oldest daughter for her 13th birthday and we went to see two Broadway musicals and she was hooked, and her sisters followed right behind her. Now, she is graduating from high school this year and is going to pursue studying theatre in college.”
Jasko is taking advantage of the growing arts community here in Huntington and the Tri-State.
“Right now, I’m seeing lots of opportunities for people in the community to participate in theatre, and to also be able to come and see good theatre,” said Jasko. “We are really growing in this area, and the Alchemy Theatre here in Huntington became a part of my oldest daughter’s desire to get into the theatre world. She has done some behind-the-scenes tech work there and some assistant directing as well. She also worked with the First Stage Theatre when she was younger, both onstage and off stage, and has worked with the H.A.R.T. theatre folks, as well.”
Jasko eventually knew that she wanted to be a part of producing this adaptation of “Little Women” and set out to make it happen, and the folks at the Alchemy Theatre agreed.
“Louisa May Alcott was a beautiful writer, and this story is a classic that needs to be told,” said Jasko. “At the time, Louisa had a gift and nothing was going to get in her way. It is a wonderful story because it highlights a family during a time when our country was at war. It showcases the unconditional love found in the family, but it also shows that life in a family can be messy, as well. This adaptation by Kate Hamill really brings this story to life and makes it relevant to us, even today.”
With the four shows of Little Women happening this weekend, Jasko is nervous, yet excited about bringing it all together with much help and encouragement.
“For me, it has been a joy to be out in the community and promoting something good, and I love it,” said Jasko. “As the producer, one of my roles is to make sure that we have funding, and we have been fortunate to have many wonderful local businesses that have donated money to this production and it has been an easy sell because people want to see and enjoy entertainment that is family-friendly and fun for people to do. This has been a great process because around every corner, things have fallen into place, and that is how I know it is meant to be.”