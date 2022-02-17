HUNTINGTON — This weekend, on Feb. 18 and 19, a unique arts event happens in Huntington with the goal of encouraging and helping local creative talent grow.
On Friday and Saturday evening, the locally based Alchemy Theatre presents its annual New Works Festival 2022. At this event, five short plays written by chosen new and young writers in the Tri-State will debut and be performed by local actors. After every short play is brought to life, the members of the audience will be asked to give constructive criticism to the writers.
While that may sound like a bold idea, constructive criticism is essential in the arts as it helps new writers to tighten up their work so that future audiences will appreciate it more.
The New Works Festival will take place at 7 p.m. on both nights at the reGeneration Church, 1502 4th Ave. Tickets are $5. Parental caution is advised, as some plays contain adult language and situations.
At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a free play writing workshop will happen for all local writers, no matter their experience level.
On Friday night, the performed short plays will be written by Emma Imes, Salem Fray, Eric Fray and David Smith. The next evening will feature the work of Jon Joy, John Campbell, Stephen Vance, Armaan Karimpour and the theater class of Huntington High School. Established local writer Mike Murdock will also debut a portion of his TV show, which will be produced later this year.
“The idea of this event is that authors often do not get the chance to hear their work, especially in this area, unless it happens in a workshop or something similar,” said Vance, a member of the Alchemy Theatre. “This program offers the opportunity to hear their work out loud, performed by actors, so they can hear if something in their words is not working. One of the great things about how we do it is the audience and the actors get to give their feedback to the writer saying, ‘Hey, this didn’t work for us,’ or ‘This will make the play hard to stage.’”
With the 2022 version of the New Works Festival, the Alchemy Theatre has tried to concentrate on local writers instead of talent outside of the region.
“In the past, we have opened up workshops like this to everybody, which can bring in folks nationally,” Vance said. “Basically, if you go out there and announce a New Works Festival, you will get submissions from all over the country. While we have done it that way in the past, this year we limited it and knocked it down to just local authors. So, with the help of Mike Murdock, who made a couple of phone calls ... we have a good group of local authors in the mix. A lot of creatives don’t even know we have something like this in our area.
“We just want to make an outlet for authors because typically when a local theater company picks a play to produce, they are not necessarily going to pick one by a local author. The least we can do is to encourage our local talent.”
The audience’s role of giving back constructive criticism in real time to the authors standing in front of them isn’t about tearing somebody down or discouraging them. Instead, it is a chance to help someone hone their craft for future audiences.
“I’ll tell you, though, we live in a nice area so the audiences are typically very nice,” Vance said. “However, when we get one of our own up, these authors really do want to get better. The people who have submitted their work know what they are getting into and really do want to get better. One thing that we have done for the first time is Mike and I went to Huntington High School and went to Helen Freeman’s theater class and put them through the works, asked them to write some plays, and we are going to bring their material to the event on Saturday night and read the student’s short plays to the audience. The kids will be there in person and will get to hear feedback on their work, in their case, from people who do theater.
“While we won’t be able to catch everybody, if we can inspire a kid who truly wants to do something in the arts, that is what we are here for.”