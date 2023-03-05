ASHLAND — Singer and songwriter Alex Williams first left his native Indiana about 10 years ago to make the trek to Nashville. While there, he enrolled in Belmont University and experienced his first forays into the very competitive country music landscape. By 2017, Williams had released his first album, “Better Than Myself,” on the Big Machine record label. But, something was missing — and in some circles, he was viewed as a real talent who lacked authenticity.
By the time the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, however, Williams was back in Indiana and licking his wounds from his years on the road, where he experienced late nights filled with the self-inflicted abuse of bad habits. Eventually, Williams decided he had experienced enough of the hard life.
The critiques of his first album often centered around Williams’ songs not reflecting the true-life blues that people experience out in the real world. The knock was that he hadn’t paid his dues and was not conveying the darker side of life that real country music doesn’t duck.
When pandemic lockdowns hit, Williams used this time to clean up his act, regain his health, and to write songs based on his experiences, good and bad.
The end result is Williams’ new album called “Waging Peace.” With his outlaw country sound intact, the project features cuts with titles like “Old Before My Time,” “The Vice,” “Rock Bottom,” “The Struggle” and “Higher Road.”
On Thursday, March 9, Williams brings his band to the Paramount Arts Center for a show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door or at paramountartscenter.com. The venue is located at 1300 Winchester Ave., in Ashland.
“I started playing the guitar and began to seriously start writing songs when I was around 15 or 16, and I even played at a little talent show at the high school while singing a song I had written at the time,” said Williams. “I started playing in bars from there, and it has been a long journey since then. I went to Nashville when I was 18 and went to Belmont University for a year, but I quit that, and then I played in the bars on Lower Broadway for a couple of years.”
Soon after, however, Williams had recorded his “Better Than Myself” album and that led to going on tour with acts like Blackberry Smoke, Cody Jinks and Whitey Morgan. Then, everything stopped when the virus began to spread.
“When covid hit, I was off the road, for the most part, and I had the chance to write some songs alone, as opposed to co-writing songs like they do a lot in Nashville these days,” said Williams. “I spent the lockdown back in Indiana. I was ready to leave Nashville after spending almost 10 years there. It was a really important time for me to look inward and in a lot of ways, my new record ‘Waging Peace’ feels like my true first album to me. The title track and a lot of other songs on the album are about finding optimism in troubled times, like what happened to us during covid. The other half of the album is about me getting over bad decisions I made while doing things on the road in the past that I shouldn’t have been doing, and dealing with that trap that many others have fallen into over the years. The songs are about making peace with all of that and making changes and moving forward.”
For the last three years or so, Williams has been touring with a band made up of talented musicians not from Nashville, but from his home state of Indiana. Williams’ band includes Blake Miller on guitar, Brian Fox on bass and Cody Leffingwell on drums.
“It has been a blessing to be able to play music for a living for this long, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” said Williams. “As far as a foundation, classic country music has been the centerpiece of my music for several years and I don’t think that will ever fully go away. But, I still don’t want to be pigeonholed and come out with just a straight country project either, because I like things like southern rock as well. I like the Black Crowes and Skynyrd and the Allman Brothers Band as well as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Billy Joe Shaver, but I also like Tom Petty, Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark and all of that stuff. What I have learned is that when it comes to songwriting, you should always try to write about what you know, and I think being honest is the most important part of doing it.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.