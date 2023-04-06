The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Less than a year ago, Huntington native Alexis Cunningham was representing West Virginia in the national TV show “American Song Contest.” Partly based on the world-famous Eurovision talent show held every year in Europe and Asia, the show was broadcast on NBC with hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

Cunningham performed her original song “Working on a Miracle,” which was well received by both Snoop and Clarkson. The cut was also picked up by Atlantic Records, which released the single. Since it dropped, Cunningham’s “Working On A Miracle” has garnered 10,000 views on YouTube and 74,000 listens on Spotify.

