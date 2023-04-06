HUNTINGTON — Less than a year ago, Huntington native Alexis Cunningham was representing West Virginia in the national TV show “American Song Contest.” Partly based on the world-famous Eurovision talent show held every year in Europe and Asia, the show was broadcast on NBC with hosts Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.
Cunningham performed her original song “Working on a Miracle,” which was well received by both Snoop and Clarkson. The cut was also picked up by Atlantic Records, which released the single. Since it dropped, Cunningham’s “Working On A Miracle” has garnered 10,000 views on YouTube and 74,000 listens on Spotify.
This past week, Cunningham’s Spring Tour began in New Jersey and will continue with shows in Pennsylvania, Virginia and here in the Jewel City.
On Saturday, April 8, Cunningham will perform at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15. After Cunningham’s concert, DJ IIISpin will keep the party going. Tickets and reservation information can be found at www.facebook.com/CellarDoorHuntington/.
Cunningham grew up on the southside of Huntington before moving to Barboursville as a kid. Her parents both loved music and tried to play a wide variety of sounds for the youngster. It was Cunningham’s time watching her jazz-singing aunt practice and perform, however, that impressed within her the concept of live performance.
“My aunt, Michelle Cunningham, was a jazz singer and she used to babysit me, and I think some of her experiences crept in with me,” said Cunningham. “She is married and goes by the name Michelle Owens now and doesn’t sing professionally anymore, but when she was my age, her singing was a big influence on me. I got to see her sing live and got to be with her during her band practices, as well. As for my parents, they always listened to music and they would quiz me from a young age as to who was on the radio all of the time. So, as a result, I just always wanted a guitar and I wanted to write songs and began doing it at a pretty young age. I first wrote songs at 9 years old, when I could play three chords, and then I really got into it when I was about 15 and 16. It was just my thing.”
Cunningham first performed in front of an audience at the talent contest held at her high school, Cabell Midland in Ona. Then, she went to Marshall University as a broadcast journalism major and eventually ended up with a psychology degree.
After Cunningham’s first year at Marshall University was over, she moved to southern New Jersey, where her grandfather lived, to try and take advantage of the music scene in the nearby big city of Philadelphia. She was only going to stay there for the summer, but after a bit of urban culture shock, good things began to happen as she integrated into the Philly music scene.
Eventually, Cunningham’s music found its way into the ears of Eric Bazilian of the Philly rock band called The Hooters, who found early success in the 1980s during the MTV video music channel craze. Bazilian is also known for writing the song “One Of Us,” which was a hit for Joan Osbourne, climbing to No. 4 on the Billboard music chart and receiving a Grammy Award nomination for Song of the Year. Bazilian also had songs chosen for Cyndi Lauper’s debut hit album, “She’s So Unusual.”
“I was introduced to Eric and he took a meeting with me after hearing a song I posted when I was in high school called ‘White Trash Girl,’ and we ended up writing some songs together and became great friends,” said Cunningham. “Eric took me on tour with him to Sweden, and he has a lot of contacts there, and one of them told him that NBC was going to do a Eurovision-type of show in America and that we should submit some songs. We did enter some songs and they picked my ‘Working On A Miracle.’ It was a combination of a lot of hard work and a lot of luck. Then, the TV show producers called me and interviewed me and it was months and months of process, but then we finally got a ‘yes’ and I was in.”
At the moment, Cunningham is working on a new album, with the first singles coming out soon.
As for her triumphant trip back to her hometown of Huntington, Cunningham is ready to present her music to the river city that helped shape her.
“This return will be exciting and a little bit nerve-wracking,” said Cunningham. “I want people to see my progression as a musician. I just heard from my kindergarten teacher who messaged me and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got tickets to your show.’ So, I just want to impress the folks that literally watched me grow up. Ultimately, it is sweet to return home like this and I’m excited.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.