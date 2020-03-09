HUNTINGTON — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper will perform in Huntington at the Mountain Health Arena on Tuesday, July 14.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13. Prices range from $45 to $79.50 and will be available for purchase at the arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com.
Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock. Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.
Cooper will be joined in Huntington by special guest Cory Marks, whose songs are rooted in the influence of his hometown, North Bay, Ontario, where he began playing drums at 10 years old. Whenever he wasn't banging along to songs by Deep Purple, Ozzy Osbourne and Rush, he was listening to his parents' country records, developing a deep appreciation for outlaws like Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard. Those two genres — classic country and amped-up rock — would eventually join forces in Marks' own music.