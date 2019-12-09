HUNTINGTON — ASM Global-managed Big Sandy Superstore Arena announced Monday that Alison Krauss will perform in Huntington on May 5.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13 and will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com or the arena box office. Prices are $95, $85 and $65, plus applicable fees.
"Windy City," her latest solo album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and Top Bluegrass Albums charts and received two Grammy nominations.
Born in Champaign, Illinois, Krauss grew up listening to everything from folk to opera to pop and rock music, but quickly fell in love with bluegrass when she began playing fiddle at the age of 5. Shortly after, Krauss began entering fiddle contests. At the age of 14, Rounder Records signed her to her first record deal and she went on to release her debut solo album two years later. The accomplished bluegrass musician became a member of the Grand Ole Opry at age 21.
Since 1985, Krauss has released 14 albums including five solo, seven with her longtime band and musical collaborators Union Station, and the Robert Plant collaboration Raising Sand, which was certified platinum and won five Grammys, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She’s sold more than 12 million records to date, and her honors include 27 Grammys, nine Country Music Association awards, 14 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and two Gospel Music Association awards.
Krauss had been touring this summer with Willie Nelson, and was scheduled to perform on the same bill as him on Aug. 10 at Huntington's arena. That show was canceled when Nelson developed a breathing problem that required treatment.