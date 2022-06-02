ASHLAND — Ashland hosts its inaugural one-day festival known as The Blues — Live and Loud this weekend.
Hosted by the Paramount Arts Center in conjunction with the City of Ashland, this show will feature a lineup of internationally known blues artists as well as local blues musicians.
Happening Saturday, June 4, at the Ashland Riverfront Park located at 50 15th St., the festival will begin at 2 p.m. Lawn tickets are $49.99, with folks encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. VIP standing-only stage-side tickets are $99.99. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Headlining the 2022 The Blues — Live and Loud festival will be the blues and jamband favorites Blues Traveler, Blues Hall of Fame member and multiple Grammy Award winner Robert Cray, Alabama blues and soul singer Anderson East, and the current young blood of the blues world artist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who recently won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Blues album.
The lineup will also feature Jeremy Short and Company, the Brews Brothers, Patrick Leland McKnight, Celest Kouns and Clifton Ross.
Jeremy Short is one of the Tri-State’s best-known blues guitarists and singers, an artist who writes and performs his own music.
Short fell in love with blues music by chance when he was a kid.
“I’m 35 years old now and I have been listening to the blues since I was in third grade,” said Short. “Back in the day, they had those Columbia House Record Club deals and I remember sending off for a package of CDs, and among those CDs was a B.B. King album of duets called ‘Blues Summit.’ That album changed my life. It was hearing B.B. King sing and play the guitar, as there was something about it that spoke to me. I knew that the blues was important music and something I was going to be listening to for a long time.”
Short got his first guitar when he was in high school.
“When I was a freshman in high school, I picked up my first guitar when I was 14,” said Short. “Back then, I was into Robert Cray, who will be playing this Saturday, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. My first instrument was a Les Paul model Epiphone guitar. But when I was a sophomore in high school, my grandfather bought me a Gibson SG Special guitar. He was a Methodist preacher, so him buying me that guitar was a little unusual. I still have that guitar. When he handed it to me he said, ‘Let’s not make this a habit. Let’s not make this a lifestyle.’ He didn’t really understand. He was born in 1933. My aunts and uncles were surprised because he was known as a fiscal conservative and a little tight with his money, so for him to drop $800 on a guitar was a big deal.”
Short is thrilled to be on the same bill with legendary players like Cray and upstarts like Ingram, and he hopes some invites will happen backstage.
“I would love to just say hi and tell them how much I love and respect what they do,” said Short. “This concert features one of the best bills that I’ve ever been lucky enough to be a part of. That is for sure. I’m going to bring some loud guitar to the stage on Saturday, and I’m going to bring some high, positive energy and just try and keep the spirit of the blues going. Plus, I am going to play an all-original set. I just try to write about what I’m feeling, and I am beyond excited to play this gig. I would pay to come and watch this show even if I wasn’t on the bill.”