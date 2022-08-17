All Elite Wrestling will return to the Charleston Coliseum Wednesday night for the first time since 2019.

On Oct. 30, 2019, Charleston was the fifth city to ever host a live episode of AEW “Dynamite” broadcast.

Since then, the wrestling promotion has grown even bigger, with more talent and legendary wrestlers, like Sting and Arn Anderson, making up the roster.

Daniel Garcia, a 23-year-old “sports entertainer” from Buffalo, New York, said he runs into childhood heroes every time he turns the corner backstage at a venue.

“AEW has such a weird locker room and a weird conglomerate of people,” Garcia said.

Garcia joined AEW just over a ago, and in March, joined the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by Chris Jericho, who Garcia said is the best in the business today.

“Chris Jericho, I believe, is the greatest sports entertainer or wrester, whatever you want to call it, of all time,” Garcia said. “He evolved his career before I was born, and he’s still relevant.

“He’s somebody who is late in his career and is still putting on great performances,” he said.

Jericho is the “best kind of coach of mentor” because he’s great in the ring, on the mic and backstage, he said.

The Jericho Appreciate Society is made up of self-proclaimed sports entertainers, while most in AEW refer to themselves as pro wrestlers.

Garcia said people see pro wrestling as “lowbrow entertainment in fire halls, 50 people in the crowd who are friends and family” watching “out-of-shape” athletes who aren’t high level wrestlers.

A sports entertainer is a “6-foot-something, jacked up, modern-day version of these larger-than-life superstars.”

“We’re not six-foot-seven,” Garcia said. “We’re larger than life.”

Wednesday’s show will be presented by “House of the Dragon,” the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series that premieres Sunday on HBO Max. The night will also feature a two-out-of-three falls match between the American Dragon Bryan Danielson and Garcia, who has called himself the Dragon Slayer.

“[Danielson] used to be my hero when I was a kid,” Garcia said. “I look up to him. Every week, I’d sit on my living room floor and watch him. He fought the good fight. He was the good role model.”

The last time the two faced each other, Garcia came out the victor (although there was some interference from another member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Jake Hager).

“I don’t think Bryan is ready to step in the ring with someone like me,” Garcia said. “I’ve been watching him since I was a little kid ... I know all his movements, his patterns.”

Other matches that have been announced for Wednesday night’s “Dynamite” are Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King, Varsity Blonds vs. Gunn Club, and the first match of the trios championship quarterfinals with Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee vs. the Young Bucks and a yet to be announced partner.

AEW will also tape Friday night’s episode of “Rampage” on Wednesday night. So far, two title matches have been announced — Hook will defend the FTW title against Zack Clayton and AEW tag champions Keith Lee and Swerve will face Private Party.

For those who haven’t been to a wrestling show before, Garcia encourages them to come out to AEW’s event, saying it’s a family friendly show.

“Once you’re at the live show and you’re consumed by the energy, see the ring move and shake, you smell the popcorn and cheap beer, you’re never going to want to miss another show again.”

Tickets for AEW are still available at ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum box office. The event begins at 7 p.m.

“Dynamite” will air live 8 p.m. Wednesday on TBS. “Rampage” will air 10 p.m. Friday on TNT.