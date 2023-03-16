Looking to go green on St. Patrick’s Day? The Cellar Door, located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington, will serve specialty green cocktails and other drinks, along with tapas (free for designated drivers), beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, March 17.
The Bing Brothers and Jake Krack will host their annual St. Patrick’s Day party at the Fly In Café, 6090 Kyle Drive at the Robert Newlon Airpark in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Across the U.S., St. Patrick’s Day is a time to celebrate the heritage of Irish immigrants who experienced a unique history both before their migration here and after arriving in the New World. According to government statistics, about 25% of all Americans have Irish relatives or ancestors. St. Patrick’s Day, however, is celebrated by folks of all cultures who simply want to join in on the fun traditions of live music and a pint of beer.
Stereotypes aside, the island of Ireland was under the dominating thumb of its English neighbors for nearly 900 years, experiencing everything from indentured servitude to the mostly man-caused potato famine. The latter triggered a large influx of Irish immigration to the U.S. in the late 1800s and early 1900s, to the point where it prompted the Immigration Act of 1924, which set limits immigration.
While the state of West Virginia has a rate of Irish heritage hovering at about 11% of our population, Irish culture made inroads into the Mountain State over the years. After escaping the harsh conditions of their native Ireland, Irish immigrants came to what we now know as West Virginia to build roads and railroads through the mountains. And, when Irish Brigades fought in the Civil War for both sides, in West Virginia in particular, those troops left the heritage of an unusual, ancient and unique sport that still exists today.
In the U.S., there are only three places where the sport of Irish Road Bowling is played in an organized and official way, and that happens in Boston, New York City and the state of West Virginia. Multiple times in recent years, Irish Road Bowlers from West Virginia have competed in the World Road Bowling Championships held in Ireland.
For more information on how to Irish road bowl, or how to compete or watch a match during the 2023 season, visit www.wvirishroadbowling.com.
As for having some St. Patrick’s Day fun here in the Jewel City, there will be a few opportunities to celebrate on Friday, March 17. As always, if you are going to imbibe, bring a designated driver and treat them right.
For starters, local music legends The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack will host their annual St. Patrick’s Day party at the Fly In Café located at 6090 Kyle Drive at the Robert Newlon Airport in Huntington. Not only are they known for their high-powered Appalachian old-time music, but they also play plenty of Irish tunes and have performed in Ireland many times. Dinner and drink specials will be available at the restaurant and bar beginning at 5 p.m., and the live music kicks into high gear at 7 p.m.
The Honky Tonk Leprechaun Party is set to happen at the BOOTS Spirits & Feed club at 9 p.m. on Friday. Cranking up the boot-scootin’ music for the evening will be the band The Rusty Souls. The venue is located at 411 9th St. in downtown Huntington, and the cover is $5.
The Cellar Door, located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington, will be tossing a nod at St. Patrick’s Day with a party from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. On tap for the festivities will be specialty green cocktails and other libations, Irish cuisine-inspired tapas, and free tapas for designated drivers. There will also be a “find some gold and turn it into the bartender for a prize” game and other contests, including Green Beer Pong, Hot Potato Shot Potato, the Irish Drinking Tree and other competitions. Also, a $50 gift certificate will go to the one with the best St. Patrick’s Day attire.
Le Bistro will host “A Murder Most Green” murder mystery show on Friday, set in a recreated Dublin, Ireland, pub atmosphere. For your $60 ticket, you will get passed hors d’oeuvres, a three-course dinner, and prizes for the successful investigators amongst you. Guests are asked to dress the part, along with the staff and murder mystery characters, and upon purchasing your ticket, you will be sent an email with your character role, a list of expected guests, and suggested attire. Seatings will take place at both 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. To reserve your spot, go to www.facebook.com/LeBistroWV. Le Bistro is located at 905 3rd Ave. in downtown Huntington.
The “classy but casual” restaurant and full bar Sip Downtown Brasserie will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all day long with traditional Irish food served at brunch, lunch and dinner, Irish beers and specialty drinks, games and contests offered up all day and night, and live music in the evening by The Bog Stompers.
Finally, on the day after St. Patrick’s Day, on Saturday, March 18, the festivities will continue at the Red Tail Barn Music and Event Venue with their St. Paddy’s Weekend Party. Happening from 5 to 10 p.m., the good time music and dance event will be hosted by the Southern Bones Band, which will perform along with the Mutual Admiration Society and Bobby T and The 3. Donations will be accepted at the door for entry and for the food provided onsite, and coolers are welcomed. This fun night for happy people will take place at 6815 County Road 10/3, Huntington.
