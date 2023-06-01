This year's Allegheny Echoes workshop week is set for June 18-24 in Marlinton, W.Va., with registration closing on June 11. Run by Mike Bing, Barboursville native and member of the legendary string band The Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, Allegheny Echoes offers workshops in both old-time music and bluegrass.
Banjo great and Huntington resident Tim Bing teaches a class during a previous Allegheny Echoes workshop week.
Photos courtesy of Allegheny Echoes
Teachers and students perform during a previous Allegheny Echoes workshop week in Marlinton, W.Va.
Courtesy of Allegheny Echoes
A group master class meets during a previous Allegheny Echoes workshop week.
Courtesy of Allegheny Echoes
MARLINTON, W.Va. — There is a place in the Mountain State where one can hear the echoes of old-time music as its sound waves bounce along the mountains. A place so rural, it is said that “not a drop of water flows into the county, yet eight rivers flow out of it.”
The rugged beauty of Pocahontas County makes it an ideal locale for the Allegheny Echoes Summer Music Workshops, coming up on its 27th year.
