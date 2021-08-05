This Saturday, Aug. 7, Ashland’s Riverfront Park will be the location for a special night of southern rock music on the banks of the mighty Ohio River.
Blackberry Smoke is bringing its Spirit of the South tour to the Tri-State, featuring full sets by their band, the Allman Betts Band and the Wild Feathers. That will be followed by an all-star jam at the end. Special guests are scheduled to appear including Jaimoe, founding member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Allman Brothers Band.
The show begins at 6 p.m., and tickets range from $39.99 for general admission to $149 for VIP seating. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
Hailing from Atlanta, Blackberry Smoke has risen up from the time of their first album in 2003 to become headliners around the world. Often in the mood to collaborate, the band has jammed with many top musicians along the way; leading up to this weekend’s show where a special musical free-for-all is scheduled to end the night.
The bill also includes the Allman Betts Band, a group featuring three sons of legendary musicians who are successful in creating their own sound and fan base.
At the heart of the band are Devon Allman, Duane Betts and Berry Oakley Jr. All three are the offspring of original Allman Brothers Band members Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts and Berry Oakley. Allman passed in 2017, Oakley died in 1972, and Betts is alive and well and enjoying life in Florida.
With Devon Allman on guitar and vocals, Duane Betts on guitar and vocals and Berry Oakley Jr. on bass, the rest of the Allman Betts Band includes Johnny Stachela on slide guitar, John Ginty on keyboards, R. Scott Bryan on percussion and John Lum on drums.
To their credit, Allman, Betts and Oakley Jr. have worked hard to create their own trail in the music world, not relying solely on their obvious family legacies. At the same time, their fathers set a lofty standard for excellence as far as music goes, which can be a motivator. Still, their generation is unique and finding their own path was the key, with the end result being the ever-growing success of the Allman Betts Band.
In an exclusive interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Duane Betts talks about his journey in the music business, including trying to stay active during the heart of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
“We actually made three videos during COVID,” said Duane Betts. “We did a video for our song ‘Long Gone,’ a song from our first album ‘Down To The River,’ then we started the campaign for our second record ‘Bless Your Heart’ by making an animated video for the song ‘Magnolia Road.’ And, we did a whole band video out in the desert in Joshua Tree (wilderness area in eastern California) for ‘Pale Horse Rider.’ For the ‘Long Gone’ video, we all took cell phone footage from our homes, and I was out in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for that one. I have a place there and another place in Florida, and I grew up in California, so I kind of bounce around.”
Betts has played with various bands over the years, seeking to find his own way in the business while dealing with the occasional pressure of his heritage and surname.
“We just love playing music, and I love writing songs, and we want to make our own mark and create our own art,” said Betts. “But, we are obviously a part of a great legacy of music, and we can’t change that — nor would we want to. It is a proud story and legacy to come from, so we don’t take that lightly. But we are a band, and we make our own music and our own records and write our own songs, so there shouldn’t be any grey area there. We make our own music just like anyone else.”
The members of the Allman Betts Band have handled things well, becoming an exceptional group that is a result of the sum of their parts, creating their own version of the brotherhood.
“People always ask if there is pressure from the legacy, and it can be a weight on your shoulders, but it is a weight that you are very happy and proud to carry,” said Betts. “This band forming all kind of happened at the same time. I was really busy playing with the group Dawes, and Devon was doing his thing, so we were all pretty busy, and it just didn’t feel like the right time. Then, things change, and it felt like the right time.”
The Allman Betts Band are known to throw in some classic Allman Brothers Band tunes into their shows now and then, which makes more sense now that the latter legendary band is no more. Still, this group of happy musical warriors is moving forward in their own distinctive way with a third album of new and original songs on the horizon as they travel to Ashland this weekend to rock the river.
“(After the deaths of Allman and Trucks), it was certainly more meaningful for us to go out and make music with thoughts of Gregg and my Dad after the Allman Brothers Band stopped playing, but we certainly didn’t do it for that reason,” said Betts. “But it is meaningful. If Devon wants to go out there and do one of his Dad’s songs, his Dad is no longer with us so that is obviously a different set of circumstances. It means a little bit more than if Devon were playing those songs and his Dad was playing in town the next night. So, I guess that is a long way of saying it is more meaningful, but it is not the reason why we formed this band.”
More information, videos and music can be found at allmanbettsband.com.