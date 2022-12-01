HUNTINGTON — When one uses the label “alt. country” with an artist like Kelsey Waldon, it fits because of the formulaic state of big radio country music these days on one side of the ledger compared with her desire, on the alternative side of the genre, to write songs from her point of view.
While that direction might keep Waldon off mainstream radio, it makes for some interesting sounds for the discerning music lover.
Along with Waldon’s smooth yet authentically twangy voice and her fearless and insightful lyrics, there is the presence of a steel guitar in her music that adds to her full band sound.
It is this combination of the old school and the new that makes Waldon’s latest album “No Regular Dog” a success. A quick listen to the title cut and the song “History Repeats Itself” will give you a good sampling of what’s in store at Waldon’s upcoming concert in Huntington on Saturday.
On Dec. 3, Waldon brings her western Kentucky-inspired alt. country music to The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden beginning at 9:30 p.m. The venue is located at 741 6th Ave. Tickets are $18 or $20 the day of the show. Opening the concert will be on-the-rise singer and songwriter Abby Hamilton.
Waldon grew up along the Ohio River. Her part of this waterway, however, exists 400 miles or so downstream, where she grew up in a small town called Monkey’s Eyebrow, Kentucky.
“I grew up in a very unique part of the state, kind of known as the ‘Kentucky Swamp,’” said Waldon. “Yes, it is very isolated, and it made for a lot of big dreams for me to think about, because there wasn’t always much else to do. But there was also less distractions, so that made for great practices and songs. I grew up in the Ohio River bottoms, and it flooded every season. We boated into our house all the time, and there would be snakes and everything in our house. When the backwater would go down, we found so many arrowheads, it was crazy. I still go hunt for them down there when I have time.
“That type of landscape makes it very easy for my dad, though, as he owns a hunting lodge there,” continues Waldon. “He floods the land out and makes it a great habitat for duck migration. That is what he does for a living. Singer and songwriter S.G. Goodman also grew up not too far from me, so I am so proud that we can both represent that part of the state. There’s a lot to appreciate about it.”
Waldon’s new recording, “No Regular Dog,” her sixth full-length album, was produced by Shooter Jennings and has been released on the Oh Boy Records label, which was created by the late musician John Prine.
Waldon’s use of the steel guitar on “No Regular Dog” — played by Brett Resnick — is not gratuitous or thrown in to be hip, but instead creates an atmosphere for her original compositions.
The rest of the musicians on “No Regular Dog” include Aubrey Richmond on fiddle, Adam Duran on electric guitar, Alec Newman on bass, Kristen Rogers on backing vocals and Nate Felty on drums.
“I love that I have been asked about the steel guitar, as I don’t get asked about it enough, because I love the steel guitar,” said Waldon. “I just know that at a young age, I fell very deeply in love with country music and the steel guitar. I think I probably first heard it with Hal Rugg playing the steel guitar on Loretta Lynn’s records and the Osbourne Brothers’ records. I think I discovered steel players like Lloyd Green on Charley Pride’s records and Weldon Myrick on Connie Smith’s records.
“However, I think Buddy Emmons might be my favorite steel player of all time,” continues Waldon. “Brett Resnick and Brady Henrie (Muskrat Jones) are the two young steel players who are associated with playing on my songs. I like the real gnarly, aggressive stuff. Steel guitar has always been a big part of my albums. In the 1970s, there was so much innovative stuff happening with that instrument, and I really love it because it let those players get creative. The instrument can do a lot. That is what I’ve always tried to get a steel player to achieve on my records, as in to take it somewhere. It can be a really emotional instrument with the right person behind it.”
Two recent events in Kentucky have reminded Waldon of her Bluegrass State roots. As mentioned, she grew up in the flood plain of the Ohio River, and the recent floods in eastern Kentucky got her attention for obvious reasons. As a result, not only did she dedicate the video of her song “Backwater Blues” to the effort to bring attention to the eastern Kentucky floods, but she also worked with Gibson Gives, the charity arm of the Gibson Guitar Co., to raise money for the victims and the nonprofit Appalshop organization in flood-hit Whitesburg, Kentucky.
Loretta Lynn, Kentucky legend and Country Music Hall of Famer — and personal hero of Waldon — also died in October, not long after the floods.
“Kentucky is Kentucky, east or west, and it’s what we do,” said Waldon. “I have so much family in eastern Kentucky that have embraced me as their own. The music and the people from that area have meant so much to me. A bunch of us Kentuckians came together for western Kentucky during the tornadoes that hit my hometown, and the same thing happened for the recent floods. Like I said, it’s what Kentuckians do. No matter where we go, it is our home. I try to give back when it’s given me so much.
“As for Loretta Lynn, she is one of my biggest heroes. She made me proud to be country and to be from Kentucky at a young age. I found my own unique voice through her voice and saw so much of myself in her. She paved the way for me, for sure.”