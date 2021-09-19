HUNTINGTON — It has been an interesting few weeks for fans of heavy metal music, alt-metal and hard rock.
In this current pandemic world, the harder rock genres have attempted to revive big festivals in recent days — with mixed results.
As many lovers of music with a crunch know, the Inkcarceration Festival took place in Mansfield, Ohio, from Sept. 10-12 at the now-defunct Ohio State Reformatory located 200 miles from Huntington. The venue was a prison from 1911-90 and is now considered a haunted relic of another era. The festival, by most reports, went well, with a lineup including Slipknot, Mastodon, Rob Zombie, Mudvayne, Halestorm, A Day To Remember, Pop Evil and 49 other bands.
It was a different story at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest that happened the same weekend in Danville, Virginia, 300 miles from Huntington. With a lineup of similar bands — with the addition of headliners Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach and more — the festival got off to a rough start. People from all over the world witnessed the complaints of hundreds of disgruntled festival attendees online, posted in real time, as the event devolved into a mess during its first two days.
The alleged complaints logged by festival-goers at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival included prepaid parking overflowing to the point that folks were detoured and had to walk as far as 4 miles to the event; prepaid on-site camping that filled up quickly, with campers sent to empty lots miles from the concert with no toilets; an apparent breakdown of shuttles, with many shuttle drivers quitting on the first night; traffic that had thousands stalled on two-lane roads for hours; Americans with Disabilities Act attendees not getting the accommodations they were promised; and little to no security at the gates.
Many festival attendees reported leaving the festival without seeing a single band.
A week and a half later, however, the Tri-State’s own Mountain Health Arena will host a wall-shaking, fun and loud yet hassle-free show in Huntington featuring top bands fresh off their appearance in Danville.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Breaking Benjamin, Papa Roach and Memphis May Fire will perform at 7 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena, with tickets ranging from $39 to $65.
Breaking Benjamin has been a consistent headliner for over a decade. Selling over 7 million albums along the way, the Pennsylvania-based band reached the top of the Billboard 200 album chart with the album “Dark Before Dawn” in 2015.
Breaking Benjamin comes to town following the release of a new album, “Aurora,” which is a compilation of past hit songs performed in alternative ways with guest musicians. The recording reached the No. 29 slot on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Music chart.
Papa Roach has been making its unique brand of alternative hard rock and rap metal since the 1990s. Hailing from California, the Grammy Award-nominated band has been a favorite live act on the touring scene over the years. Papa Roach comes to Huntington following the release of the new single “Kill The Noise,” which dropped Sept. 9.
Memphis May Fire is the newest band on the bill, having formed in 2006 in Texas. The metalcore quartet released its latest single last month, titled “Bleed Me Dry,” which finds the band back to their wall-of-crunch sound, with pop hooks in the mix. It is the third single dropped by the group in 2021, following the release of “Death Inside” and “Blood & Water.”
More information on this triple bill of thrash can be found at MountainHealthArena.com.