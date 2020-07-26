Essential reporting in volatile times.

Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, contributed to Feeding America as part of its COVID-19 response initiatives to support the communities it serves as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.

These contributions help to support Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks, including Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, as they safely distribute food and household items to those in need, as well as partner with school districts and local government agencies to ensure that 22 million children who rely on school meals have access to food outside the classroom.

Altice, the parent company of Suddenlink, made a $2,500 contribution to Facing Hunger Foodbank to support COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts. This was made possible by the Altice leadership team, who donated a portion of their salaries to support Feeding America as well as local food banks in the communities they serve.

