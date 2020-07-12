Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Altizer Elementary is hosting a summer PLTW Skills Camp for its students entering first, second or third grades this upcoming school year.

PLTW is a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) curriculumn that allows students to explore and learn, strengthening their reading and math skills in the mornings and expanding their STEAM skills each afternoon.

Teachers are attending specialized training to offer an engaging curriculumn.

Campers will attend camp using Microsoft Teams, and all materials will be provided.

The camp takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. July 14-30, two days a week.

Interested campers can sign up at https://band.us/n/a2aa31jduaj9S.

