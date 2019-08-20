0819_sacred_59301.jpg

Submitted photo Some of the alumni of Sacred Heart Elementary School who attended the reunion on on Friday, Aug. 16.

Courtesy of Katie Ergenekon

Sacred Heart Church, located in the west end of Huntington, had more than 100 alumni and friends attend the elementary school reunion Friday, Aug. 16, at the Parish Center.

The school was open from 1948 to 1978. The reunion included a meet-and-greet during a social hour, display of school memorabilia and a disc jockey spinning tunes of times past.

A catered 85th anniversary dinner for Sacred Heart Church followed the evening Mass on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Sacred Heart Church received certificates of acknowledgment for the anniversary from His Holiness Pope Francis, Sen. Joe Manchin and Gov. Jim Justice.

