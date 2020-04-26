HUNTINGTON — Stephen M. Jones, M.D., a practicing pediatrician and Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine alumnus, along with his wife, Taryn Jones, have established the Dr. Stephen M. Jones Scholarship for aspiring pediatricians.
“I would not be the physician leader I am today without the solid education and rich experiences I received at Marshall University,” said Jones, who is the founder of Parkside Pediatrics in South Carolina. “I have been blessed beyond what I deserve and starting a scholarship is one small way I can give back to help meet a need for a student who is on the same path that I once traveled.”
Jones earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Presbyterian College in 1999. He graduated from Marshall with his Doctor of Medicine in 2004 and completed his pediatric residency at Greenville Hospital System in 2007.
The Dr. Stephen M. Jones Scholarship is a one-time award for a medical student pursuing a career as a pediatrician and matched in a pediatric residency. Special consideration is given to a student who has demonstrated experience in or commitment to student ministry, domestic and international medical missions or faith-based student medical associations.
Will T. Lester of Barboursville, West Virginia, is the first recipient of this scholarship. Lester graduated from the University of Kentucky and is among this year’s class of Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine graduates. He matched at the University of Florida College of Medicine’s Shands Hospital in Gainesville, Florida.
Lester’s community service includes leading small group discussion with the Celebrate Recovery addiction recovery program; participation in Marshall Medical Outreach, which provides medical care to Huntington’s homeless community; and volunteering at the Hoops Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He has also been published in the Marshall Medical Journal and is the recipient of Rural Health Information research grants.
For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.