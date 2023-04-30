HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University alumnus Shayne M. Gue, M.D., FACEP, FAAEM, has established a second scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to support students from his home county of Cabell.
Gue was born and raised in Huntington and earned his medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2015. He completed his emergency medicine residency at AdventHealth East in Orlando, Florida.
Gue now serves as an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, where he serves as director of education and medical education fellowship director for the UCF’s emergency medicine residency program. Gue is also actively involved with the Florida College of Emergency Physicians, American College of Emergency Physicians and the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine.
“I am forever grateful for the education and training I received during my time at Marshall,” Gue said in a news release. “I owe all my successes to the opportunities and support I received along the way, and my hope is that this scholarship will be the support for many future students and their successes as well. As Maya Angelou said, ‘when we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.’”
The Dr. Shayne M. Gue Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students from Cabell County, with second preference given to any West Virginia student. The scholarship is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.
Gue established the Garee and Mary Ransbottom Scholarship at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of his grandparents in 2019.
For more information or to make a gift to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu. For news and information about the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, follow us on Twitter @MUSOMWV, like us on Facebook, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu.
