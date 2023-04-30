The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ShayneGue.jpg

Gue

HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University alumnus Shayne M. Gue, M.D., FACEP, FAAEM, has established a second scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine to support students from his home county of Cabell.

Gue was born and raised in Huntington and earned his medical degree from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2015. He completed his emergency medicine residency at AdventHealth East in Orlando, Florida.

