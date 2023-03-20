CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — This month marked 60 years since the untimely death of music legend Patsy Cline, and to celebrate her legacy, The Aracoma Story Inc. has put on a production of the musical “Always…Patsy Cline.”
The show debuted this past weekend inside the theater of Chapmanville Regional High School to standing ovation crowds. The show features 27 songs by the iconic singer, who is portrayed by local acting veteran Shana Nelson. The show tops off at only two roles — Patsy and her friend Louise Seger, who is portrayed by Krista Brown-Trogdon.
2023 marks the third time The Aracoma Story Inc. has produced “Always…Patsy Cline,” first in 2006 and then again in 2010. Director Melissa Frye said the show is the most request production for The Aracoma Story Inc. and with the 60th anniversary of Cline’s passing, she thought it was time to produce it again.
“March 5 made 60 years since the plane crash that took Patsy away from us and that voice,” Frye said. “You know, it is the most requested show that The Aracoma Story has ever had. I cannot go to the movies without someone asking me, ‘When you going to do Patsy again?’ Pumping gas, running into the bank, the supermarket, I mean … everywhere.”
The show also features a live band of musicians including Stevie Trent, Ray Perry, Bill Miller, Robin Bunch Bailey and Zeke Durham.
“It’s just an incredible show that I didn’t think that I’d ever be able to be a part of again, but I’m so thankful,” Frye said.
Frye said the show is one where attendees can let loose and participate themselves.
“You can expect to clap, tap your toe,” Frye said. “If you want to get up and dance, you get up and dance. There is a little bit of audience participation. Everybody is part of this show. It’s not just the people on stage. It’s everybody there. It is an immersive event. You will laugh, you will cry, you will leave that theater smiling and have a song in your heart.”
“Always…Patsy Cline” will have a final weekend of shows, beginning at 8 p.m. March 24-25. Sunday's show on March 26 will be at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available at the gate or by calling 304-752-0253. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students and senior citizens, and $8 for children aged 10 and under.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.