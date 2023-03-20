The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_7803.jpeg
Buy Now

Shana Nelson as Patsy Cline, left, and Krista Brown-Trogdon as Lousie Seger.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. — This month marked 60 years since the untimely death of music legend Patsy Cline, and to celebrate her legacy, The Aracoma Story Inc. has put on a production of the musical “Always…Patsy Cline.”

The show debuted this past weekend inside the theater of Chapmanville Regional High School to standing ovation crowds. The show features 27 songs by the iconic singer, who is portrayed by local acting veteran Shana Nelson. The show tops off at only two roles — Patsy and her friend Louise Seger, who is portrayed by Krista Brown-Trogdon.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you