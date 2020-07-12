HUNTINGTON — Despite the uncertainty of this year, the United Way of the River Cities is still preparing for a 2020 campaign to help serve the nearly 30,000 people who count on its assistance.
Part of that plan is continuing to count on campaign ambassadors to share the stories of lives that have been positively affected by the work of the United Way.
Campaign ambassadors have long been part of United Ways across the globe. These volunteers receive training about what their local United Way is doing and then represent the agency by giving workplace presentations or being the point of contact for campaign coordinators.
“It opened my eyes to the many ways I never knew United Way serves our community,” said Brad Williams, from Advantage Technology and a United Way ambassador. “They are constantly adapting to address the most vital needs of the people right here in our backyard.”
Williams said he saw firsthand how United Way of the River Cities was directly impacting and improving lives — including his own.
“I even discovered that United Way supported a number of programs that greatly aided my mother while she raised two stubborn boys. Through their constantly growing programs and incredible funded partners, the United Way of the River Cities has elevated our entire region.”
Ambassadors typically manage five to 10 accounts. However, the United Way also is looking for people in specific industries with strong contacts, such as retired school personnel, who can help spread the message to teachers and staff.
For some places, ambassadors may still be able to make an in-person presentation. For others, it may be through a virtual platform. And for some, they will simply provide individualized packets and pledge forms to a campaign coordinator, who handles the presentation and special events internally.
Ambassador training usually takes place in mid- to late August. At this time, it’s unknown if training will be held in the United Way conference room, another conference space with more room to accommodate social distancing or virtually, but a decision is expected by the end of July.
Anyone who is interested in becoming a United Way ambassador or wants to know more can contact Resource Development Director Bill Rosenberger at bill.rosenberger@unitedwayrivericites.org or by phone at 304-523-8929, ext. 112.