HUNTINGTON — The American Legion and its local posts each year recognize and honor the outstanding students in their respective areas.
Huntington Post 16 of the American Legion, Department of West Virginia, was chartered by Congress in October 1919 and was established on the four pillars of the American Legion: veterans affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth.
There are several opportunities for scholarships offered by the American Legion through its programs, including Boys State and Boys Nation, Oratorical Competition and Legacy Scholarship.
Recently, the following students were recognized by Huntington Post 16 Commander Shannon Harshbarger at the respective school assemblies. Each honoree received a certificate and a medallion: William Day and Jenna Bates from Huntington St. Joseph Central Catholic High School; Jeremiah Rogers and Kionna Whitfield from Huntington High School; and Rachel Cecil and Levi Mitchell from Grace Christian School.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.