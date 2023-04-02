The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

1.Stauffer.GregMartin.jpg

Stauffer

HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy concludes the spring lecture series at 7 p.m. on April 6 in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, with a lecture by John Stauffer. Stauffer is the Kates Professor of English and of African American Studies at Harvard University and a nationally known author.

Stauffer’s lecture, titled “GIANTS: The Parallel Lives of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln,” will focus on the intersection of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln in American History as the two preeminent self-made men of their era, who led strikingly parallel lives, and despite dramatic differences, became friends.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you