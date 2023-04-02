HUNTINGTON -- Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series on Constitutional Democracy concludes the spring lecture series at 7 p.m. on April 6 in the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, with a lecture by John Stauffer. Stauffer is the Kates Professor of English and of African American Studies at Harvard University and a nationally known author.
Stauffer’s lecture, titled “GIANTS: The Parallel Lives of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln,” will focus on the intersection of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln in American History as the two preeminent self-made men of their era, who led strikingly parallel lives, and despite dramatic differences, became friends.
Stauffer takes a closer look at their lives and friendship and suggest lessons on what we can learn from them, both historically and today.
“I am thrilled that John Stauffer is coming to lecture,” Patricia Proctor, founding director of the Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy -- which sponsors the Amicus Curiae Lecture Series -- said in a news release. “His book GIANTS is absolutely wonderful, and I have hoped he would come talk about the subject for many years.”
Stauffer is the author or editor of 20 books, including "The Black Hearts of Men," co-winner of the Frederick Douglass Book prize; "GIANTS: The Parallel Lives of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln," a national bestseller; "The Battle Hymn of the Republic;" and "Picturing Frederick Douglass." His essays and reviews have appeared in Time, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and in exhibition catalogs, journals, and books.
Stauffer has presented on CNN and other national media outlets and has served as a consultant or co-curator on films, including “Django Unchained” and “The Free State of Jones.” He has also been featured in documentaries including the PBS’s American Experience show, “The Abolitionists.”
“Many regular attendees of our lecture series have likely watched John Stauffer on public television or have seen work that he is involved in at the movies,” Proctor said. “It will be fantastic to hear him speak in person, and about such an interesting and compelling subject as the lives of Douglass and Lincoln and their era of American history.”
The lecture is sponsored by Marshall’s Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy with support from the West Virginia Humanities Council and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Proctor at patricia.proctor@marshall.edu.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.