It’s no secret I love a good romance book, so when you take romance, West Virginia, a natural disaster where everyone comes together to help, you know I’m going to read it.
Laurel Kile has taken knowledge from her upbringing in West Virginia and perfectly captured the heart and soul of the mountains, their people and mixed it with a romance that shows even though people aren’t who they seem, its really what’s on the inside that matters most.
Her book “Allegheny Front” tells the story of Kate, who after a hard school year, finds herself headed to Pocahontas County to rest and visit. However, a flood has other plans for Kate and the people of the county as it drives them to higher ground and forces them to seek shelter in a not yet reopened resort.
There, Kate and the others must pool their resources, talents and survival skills to not only care for each other, but the man that literally falls at Kate’s feet after a tumble down the mountain. The man Tim, has his reasons for being out alone in the wilderness and secrets that it will take Kate a while to unravel. Good thing they aren’t going anywhere soon.
Along the way there are misunderstandings, busy bodies and sadness but Kate is determined to overcome not only her obstacles, but Tim’s as well. Tim is used to not trusting people and had come to West Virginia to get away from his crazy life as a movie star. The time spent on the mountain with Kate and the others show him there are still genuine people in the world and sometimes you just have to take that leap of faith and trust.
Kile has perfectly captured the way West Virginians always come to the aid of their fellow mountaineers. Even when we don’t have a lot we still have something to give, something to use to help. She describes the people and places in ways that I could visualize and I have no doubt I could find these locations by taking a nice Sunday drive through my state. As for the characters, I found several that I’m sure I know personally.
Kile considers her book to be a love letter to West Virginia and I agree.
