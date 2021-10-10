There have been several local writers releasing children’s books, so I decided to do a review on them. To help me out I’m joined by my 10-year-old niece Londyn. We hope you enjoy!
Laura Treacy Bentley’s “Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard,” illustrated by Kjersten Niskanen, is a terrific story of Grace who, when confronted with a terrifying blizzard, finds herself defeating her fears by wielding her magic sword. No storm is a match for Grace and her brave heart. Bentley’s storytelling is magical anytime she writes, but Grace’s story is true magic.
Matt Browning’s “Chicks and the City,” illustrated by Ashley Teets, is one of those great stories that also teaches. A chicken named Stu spends his days on a farm dreaming of life in the big city. The other farm animals can’t understand why he’d ever want to leave and believe the city is no place for a barnyard animal. One truck ride later, Stu finds himself in the middle of the city where he discovers urban farming and a new home. Browning’s story telling is entertaining and educational. This book was delight to read.
Vicki Roach’s book “Harleigh the Ballerina: Just the Way God Made Me,” illustrated by Ricardo Ramirez Gallo, is about a little girl named Harleigh who finds she can be anything she wants! She is Harleigh and perfect just the way God made her. One thing I loved about this book is the author wants you to feel good about yourself and be who you are.
Joy Keller’s “Frankenslime,” illustrated by Ashley Bebte, is about a girl named Victoria Franken. Victoria is a slime scientist who kept trying until she perfected her recipes. People loved her slimes and there was always a big demand for them! One stormy night, lightning struck the slime and it came to life! At the end of the book they have slime recipes. Keller tells a great story and I hope she writes more books.
Colleen Driscoll’s “Mommy, I Need a Hug,” illustrated by Naomi Brown, is about a little boy named Cole who loves his bedtime routine. One night after being tucked in, Cole says, “Mommy I need a hug” then the fun begins as Cole calls out for one hug after another. This book was illustrated by a 17-year-old and the pictures are beautiful. This sweet story will be a favorite bedtime story for all ages!
Suzanne Alexander’s “Tip of the Tale,” illustrated by Ashley Teets, is about a fox who thinks it will be easy to find a chicken dinner at local farms. However, the barn cats have other ideas! This is a wonderful read and Alexander tells not only an entertaining story but there are fox facts as well. The little ones will love this book.
Kathleen M. Jacobs “Fireflies Dancing in the Night,” illustrated by Carly Thaw, tells the story of Luna and her family’s annual summer trip. The car trip with her pet hedgehog is Luna’s favorite thing. Jacobs captures the feelings and anticipations we had as children waiting for that summer trip. Jacobs never fails to draw the reader in and invoke all the emotions.
Kingston Garrett’s “Rockin’ Randy — The Tale of the School Talent Show,” illustrated by Kaitlin Gallimore, is about a 10-year-old boy who dreams of being a rock star. He enters the talent show even though the school bully gives him a hard time. This book has a really good message to never give up on your dreams. Go for it and try your best! I think 10-year-old Kingston Garrett has a long writing career ahead of him.