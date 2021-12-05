Eliot Parker has a new book! Sorry, I always feel like I need to make sure everyone knows when Eliot releases a book. Because, trust me, you don’t want to miss it. This time he’s back with a new Stacy Tavitt thriller, “A Final Call.”
When we left our favorite Cleveland homicide detective after her last investigation, her brother had gone missing and she was suffering, both physically and mentally. Now, she’s been asked to help a former classmate find their missing son. What should be a simple missing person case soon turns into a race against the clock.
Stacy, who is usually able to separate her personal and professional lives, has to deal with both running parallel. Besides, are they really that separate? Guilt over her brother and the unexpected arrival of their mother with whom she has a complicated relationship add additional layers to the dynamic of the story.
Add threats from both sides of her life feeding the story’s plot and you have one heck of an amazing read. All of these factors, along with an unexpected ending, will have you wondering how Parker could do that, until you realize that is his gift — to immerse the reader so deeply in the story to the point where we feel we become the characters and experience what they do.
Parker is an excellent storyteller. He creates his characters in a way that they feel like friends, or enemies depending on their purpose in the story. His settings are detailed and he captures the Cleveland area beautifully and in a way that’s easy to visualize and follow. It’s obvious he does his research when it comes to the legal, criminal and police investigation aspects of the story.
Give this series a read while I go and check up on Eliot to make sure he’s busy writing.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.