Lisa McCombs of Monongah, West Virginia, has released “Letters to the Monster.” McCombs shares her personal stories of living with multiple sclerosis. It is available on Amazon.
Breanna Leslie of Mason County has released a new horror book “Stix.” The book is a retelling of a family’s history rooted in Pocahontas County. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Apple Books and Counterpoint Cooperative.
Lynn Broder of Kanawha County has released a new book “365 Days of Autism.” Her 10-year-old son, Owen, has autism and, in the book, Broder shares their daily journey through challenges and victories. Its available on Amazon.
Dan LeRoy of Harrison County has released a new book, “Dancing to the Drum Machine.” This nonfiction book tells the history of drum machines and electronic percussion. LeRoy interviewed more than 130 musicians, producers, inventors, and electronic music pioneers. The forward was written by Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online retailers.
Bookstore news
Matt Browning of Charleston has announced that he will be partnering to open a bookstore on D street in South Charleston. I am huge fan of indie bookstores and I know Matt has a passion for them. I’m sure his store will be a fantastic addition to South Charleston. For more information, find him on Facebook.
Booktenders in Barboursville has the following events coming up:
A book crafting class with John Berry at 1-4 p.m. on March 19. This informative and creative class will teach participants how to hand craft their own books. The cost is $100 and includes all materials so everyone will leave with their own self-made book to fill with their writing. People can contact the shop to sign up.
A poetry reading by Doug Imbrogno at 4 p.m. on March 19
Book release for author Alma Katsu at 5:30 p.m. on March 30 to celebrate her new book “Red London.” Katsu is the author of several horror and spy thriller novels.
Rewriting the Ballad in Short Fiction and Song with Melanie McGee Bianchi, Pete Kosky and Elizabeth Ford at 5 p.m. on April 6. This presentation and discussion will consider use of ballad narrative in Appalachian literature and will feature Pete Kosky’s ballads inspired by Bianchi’s award-winning collection, “The Ballad of Cherrystoke and Other Stories” (Blackwater Press, 2022).
Cicada Books in Huntington will host the following events:
Tasty Reads Book Club, 6:30 p.m. March 6. The club will discuss “Taste Makers: Seven Immigrant Women Who Revolutionized Food in America” by Mayukh Sen. Limited copies are available for purchase at the store. Orders can also be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/groups/tastyreadsbookclub.
Based on a Book...Club, 6:30 p.m. March 16. The club will discuss Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Read the book, watch the mini-series or do both. All are welcome. Book orders can be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. The local library systems should also have copies to check out. Join the Facebook group to stay up-to-date: facebook.com/groups/basedonabookclub.
Cicada Books & Coffee in Huntington will host its annual Spring-Cleaning Sale on March 25 and 26. All used books (excluding consignment and manga/graphic novels) will be priced at $3 each. More specials and additional details will be announced on our website (cicadabooks.com) and social media (Facebook: @cicadabooks, Instagram: @cicada_books).
News
Heather Day Gilbert from Summers County is featured in an episode of “Templars TV” on Amazon. Look for episode 4 titled “Gudrid the Fair.” Also check out her novel “God’s Daughter” available on Amazon.
Laura Treacy Bentley of Cabell County is having one of her poems published by Crannog Literary Magazine out of Galway, Ireland. It can be purchased at Tamarack, Booktenders, and on her website lauratreacybentley.com.
Cat Pleska of Putnam County is having her essay “Drive” published in “Women Speak Vol. 8,” published by Sheila-na-gig. In addition, her Ekphrastic essay “At the Atlantic” was chosen by Charlotte (NC) Arts League for broadside printing and reading, and her essay “Where Fish Dream” was chosen to be published in the “Appalachian Anthology of Writers, Barbara Kingsolver edition” (Shepherd University).
Contest
West Virginia Writers is hosting its annual writing contest for adults and their New Mountain Voices which is for grades kindergarten through 12 now through March 31.
Categories include Appalachian Writing, Poetry, Short Story, Emerging Writers Prose and Poetry, Children’s Books, Stage Play and Social Change — which is the Pearl S. Buck Award — and the Special Topic, which this year is The Pandemic.
Judges include Jayne Moore Waldrop, Tony Viola, Mary Barbara Moore, Jim Minick, Charles Ryan, Neema Avashia, Anna Egan Smucker, Michael Murdock and more. See the website for a complete list of judges.
