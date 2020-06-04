“Violent Delights” is the first book by Hannah Boggs from South Point, Ohio. It tells the story of a 17-year-old girl named Odette Sinclair who, due to a heart condition, moves across the country with her parents.
After settling in to their new home, her mom treats her to a night out at a magic show. Little does Odette know that the result of her attendance at the show will be more trick than treat. For now, she finds herself on the radar of the show’s stars, The Mages twins. Greer and Grayson have achieved celebrity status traveling the country with their show, performing unbelievable magic. No trick is too hard, no illusion too complicated.
The twins welcome Odette into their inner circle, but little does she know that once you’re in, you don’t get out — at least not without paying a price.
Soon she finds herself an object of Grayson’s twisted affection and Greer’s twisted friendship. Both twins are determined to undermine each other to ensure Odette’s loyalty. Odette’s parents worry when she finds herself in harm’s way during every event she attends with Grayson. Ultimately, they keep her from seeing him, not knowing what tragedy awaits. The Mages do not take rejection well.
This story takes Odette through dealing with her medical condition, her over-protective mother, her first love and ultimately devastating loss and having to grow up fast. The end was a surprise that I didn’t see coming.
I found myself unable to stop reading once I started. Hannah’s ability to plot a story is both captivating and entertaining. The twins will keep you guessing, and you’ll find yourself asking, “Which one is good? Which one is bad?”
Who can you trust? The answers will surprise you.
The locations and supporting characters are well developed and described in such a way that I could easily visualize them.
Now that you’re thinking there couldn’t possibly be anything else that would make it more amazing, I’m going to tell you one more thing. Hannah wrote this book when she was 16. I never would have guessed if I hadn’t already known. She’s gifted beyond her years, and I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of her talents — like a part two of this story.