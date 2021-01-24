Christopher Manske with his new book, “The Prepared Investor,” has given us a practical roadmap of how to prepare, plan and execute for the next crisis that can and will affect our financial independence.
In an unstable world it’s an unfortunate fact that something will happen to drive the stock market down, cause investments to lose money and your own financial security to take a hit. Up until now Wall Street’s go-to motto for any crisis has been “just hold on.” In his book, Manske shows readers how unwise this thinking is, as it leads us to believe we have no control over the situation. Inaction leads to actions that are forced upon us when we have to deal with the fallout of not being prepared.
The good news is there is a way to prepare for the next crisis. Manske has provided 20 basic steps to help the reader develop an action plan. From the first, identifying the two types of crisis that affect the stock market, to not letting good times cause you to relax your vigilance and ending with creating your own cause and effect list of current events, he takes you through each step in detail, giving you case studies and examples along with the way. There are even charts for those of you that like to see your data sliced and diced.
I’ll be the first to admit that finance is not in my wheelhouse of things I understand a lot about, so I was skeptical that I would be able to understand or follow along. However, Mr. Manske takes the steps and weaves them into a story using examples and telling some of the financial history from events like 9/11, and from the decades such as the ‘90s. He also uses other events like world wars and both national and international leaders to show you what to look for when creating your list of current events. Napoleon even makes an appearance.
Manske is a graduate of West Point and has been a successful money manager and business owner. He is a guest on both regional and national shows and he can be found online at Yahoo! Finance, ThinkAdvisor, MSN.com, GoBankingRates.com, and many more.
I can’t think of a better time to read “The Prepared Investor” than now. It just might be the peace of mind you need when it comes to your financial future.
Amy Deal is a romance writer from Huntington.