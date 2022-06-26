When the story of someone’s life is written by another person it’s always nice to see it written by someone who not only knew them but took the time to research and interview to get the story right. It’s also nice to see it written with love, respect and honor.
Carleton Varney has done all these in his newly released and updated book on Dorothy Draper. “The Draper Touch” contains newly discovered photographs, historical documents and items from her family.
The photos are worth the price of the book alone, but to have commentary, stories and background included as well is icing on the cake.
The book takes us through Dorothy’s childhood and early adult years when she was a member a wealthy family in the Tuxedo Park area of New York, one of the first gated communities in the country. You’ll read about how a young Dorothy disliked school and how her marriage, children and eventual divorce allowed her to become the Duchess of Decorating.
A few of my favorite stories revolve around The Greenbrier and the monumental task she had of not only restoring it after it was repurposed as a hospital during the Second World War but also making it into the grand showplace it is today. Stories of ghostly visits and her decision-making process give insight into her ability to bring life back to the resort. She found the décor to be dull and she was not fond of dark wood because it was brown and if there is one thing Mrs. Draper did not love, it was the color brown.
One of my favorite quotes of hers told by Mr. Varney is, “Don’t show me anything that looks like gravy!”
When it came to furniture, her philosophy was simply that furniture was either good or bad. You liked it or you didn’t. The gentlemen from the railroad who were paying for the redesign at The Greenbrier were not thrilled with her vision and would often tell her no. She would ignore them and do it anyway. I think anyone who loves The Greenbrier is glad she did.
You’ll also read about her other projects in and around New York City such as the Carlyle Hotel. See and read about her design for Coty Cosmetic’s Hall of Perfumes exhibit at the World’s Fair in 1939. Pictures show the progress and end results, but the way Mr. Varney describes them in such detail you don’t need them to visualize the before and after of the project.
The book also gives a glimpse into the mindset and lifestyle of the wealthy and privileged, where privacy was valued above almost anything else and seeking publicity was taboo. While Dorothy subscribed to much of these beliefs, she did push the boundaries set for her. A successful career, forming a social club that allowed both male and female members and having the ability to work alongside men were mostly unheard of in her day.
Varney is a gifted storyteller, and his words and descriptions keep the reader engaged. You can tell he has a genuine fondness and respect for Draper, which makes this book a must have for any fan of interior design, The Greenbrier, or a well-written biography.
Amy Deal is a romance writer from Huntington.