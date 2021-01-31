Have you ever wanted a pass to know all the insider secrets to what goes on backstage during a concert or event? Ever wondered how it all comes together and if the stories you hear are truth or fiction?
Thanks to Carter Taylor Seaton taking Richard Cobb’s words and memories and weaving them into “We Were Legends in Our Own Minds,” you have your own backstage pass to learn the how, the what, the where and — most importantly — the who that make concerts and events possible.
Cobb spent over 25 years as a venue director, concert promoter and talent booker. “We Were Legends in Our Own Minds” is his account of acts from Sly Stone to Elvis to Ozzy and others.
From Charleston to Augusta, to Bangor to Huntington, learn how performances come together and how things like strikes and protestors can almost stop the show. You’ll also find out how politics even come into play with the business of running a civic center or event arena. You also might think the life of a venue director is glamorous and filled with parties and seeing free concerts when most of the time it’s anything but.
Some of my favorite stories include the protester who brought a 20-quart pressure cooker of pinto beans to sell during the protest of Gerald Ford’s visit to Charleston. This one had me impressed at his ingenuity. Another one is the battle with a local pastor to allow Ozzy to perform in Huntington. Did the First Amendment prevail, or did the pastor and protestors succeed?
Have you ever wondered why artists have those clauses in their contracts such as no brown M&Ms, or what you might have eaten with Elvis on his private plane? Or what Andre the Giant ate for breakfast? The answers may surprise you.
The book contains photos from Carter and Richard’s personal collection, which only add to the story. I especially loved seeing pictures of old tickets from some of the concerts and events. Also included is a glossary of acts and performers.
Cobb tells the stories as only someone who lived them can. He tells the good, the bad, the happy and sad and left me amazed at all the things that go into the backstage life, so that the onstage life can happen.
So, grab a copy, put your backstage pass around your neck, buy some concessions and enjoy the show.
Amy Deal is a romance writer from Huntington.