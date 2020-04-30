“The Prince of the Fae” by Ironton native Kimberly Clark is a young adult fantasy that can be read and enjoyed by both the young and young at heart. It contains themes and life lessons that anyone can learn from or relate to.
Seventeen-year-old Carrington Moore has the ideal life: Doting parents, an amazing best friend and the attention of the new boy in school. Life is pretty good until Carrington receives the news that she’s dying.
The diagnosis, along with the murder of her best friend, sends her down a path into the world of the Fae. For you see, her Prince Charming is just that — a prince. Sebastian is the prince of the Fae and he is using all his power to try and heal Carrington. Soon he realizes that he can’t heal her, but will he respect her wish to not become immortal? Will she change her mind once death comes for her?
Carrington’s wish before she dies is to bring her best friend’s killer to justice and to ask him why he spared her life. However, when she finds him, she gets more than answers and finds her life in danger.
When Sebastian takes her before his mother the Queen and the Fae council to see if they can heal her, it sets in motion a series of events that drive the characters to do and say things they will later regret. Sebastian in front of the gathered Fae declares her as his one true mate and swears that even if she dies he will never love another. Forever is a long time when you’re immortal and Carrington doesn’t want him to spend eternity mourning her. As more secrets are uncovered and new enemies revealed Carrington is forced to make a choice that will effect not only her life, but those around her as well.
Throw in vampires, werewolves and a good and bad witch and you’ve got yourself a great story. This book is well written and the characters are well developed and I found myself caring about them from the beginning. I’ll also admit I found myself yelling at Carrington to not let herself die, to take the immortality and live happily ever after.
This is the first book of a series but can be read as a stand-alone. But trust me, you’ll be looking for book two before you ever finish book one.
Amy Deal is a romance writer from Huntington.