The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

AndrewPeterson.jpeg

Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ,” will be performed on Dec. 13 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Discounted tickets are available though Sept. 15.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The Christmas Concert “Andrew Peterson presents Behold the Lamb of God” will be performed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Tickets for the event are in the “early bird” stage with significant savings available until Sept. 15. Tickets and more information are available at andrew-peterson.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you