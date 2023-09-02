Andrew Peterson’s “Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ,” will be performed on Dec. 13 at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. Discounted tickets are available though Sept. 15.
HUNTINGTON — The Christmas Concert “Andrew Peterson presents Behold the Lamb of God” will be performed at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Tickets for the event are in the “early bird” stage with significant savings available until Sept. 15. Tickets and more information are available at andrew-peterson.com.
Peterson, a storied Nashville singer-songwriter and author, is making a return trip to Huntington for another uplifting and inspirational performance as he presents the Advent song cycle “Behold the Lamb of God: The True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ.”
Now in its 23rd year, Behold the Lamb will feature guest artists Jess Ray, The Arcadian Wild, Andy Gullahorn, Jill Phillips and Skye Peterson along with an all-star cast of Nashville songwriters and session musicians. The concert brings Peterson’s original folk-roots-infused rendition of the Christmas story as it is foreshadowed in the Old Testament and brought to bear in the New, according to a news release.
“We’re thrilled to bring Andrew Peterson and this amazing performance back to Huntington. The entire show has been enhanced with amazing guest artists and a stunning theatrical show this year. Everyone will love it,” Scott Spence, regional coordinator for the event, said in the release.
