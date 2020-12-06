Angela D. Saunders is director of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of United Way of the River Cities. Lyn O’Connell, Ph.D., is chair of PEP and the associate director of addiction sciences at Marshall Health. PEP is the comprehensive substance use prevention coalition that serves youth in Cabell County and surrounding areas. Their community partners include: A.D. Lewis Community Center; Barboursville School for Adolescents; Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State; Boys’ & Girls’ Club — Huntington; Cabell County Family Resource Center; Cabell County WV Extension; Phil Cline Family YMCA; Positive People Association.