This has been an overwhelming year for everyone, and our youth have had to give up a lot. COVID-19 altered school, extracurricular and community activities, and their ability to hang out with friends.
This has been especially devastating for kids who are at highest risk for developing substance use disorders. Many have lost their sanctuaries (schools, community centers, churches where they felt safe and received mentoring) and may not have the resources to fully participate in virtual options.
Many local youth experience risk factors for substance use due to their environment. Fortunately, we know from research that strengthening protective factors can lessen the risks for negative behaviors.
Protective factors include involvement with caring adults, developing good self-esteem and attachment to community. While many of our traditional ways to engage youth have been altered by COVID, it’s vital that we make sure kids know they are a valued part of our community.
This year, the Prevention Empowerment Partnership’s community outreach committee, which includes local youth, planned a holiday card project to reach 75-100 vulnerable middle and high school-age youth and 400 seniors in Cabell County. PEP and its community center partners have purchased the card-making materials for this endeavor, but we need additional support from the community to make this a success. We can all benefit from positive encouragement this holiday season.
Here’s how the project will work. Our community center partners will distribute take-home card-making kits to local youth, and each will make four holiday cards that will be entered into a design contest for donated prizes.
Additionally, all middle and high school- age youth participants will receive an appreciation gift. We hope that will be donated Walmart gift cards (that prohibit alcohol, tobacco or lottery purchases) along with a T-shirt and drug-free token item provided by PEP/United Way. The appreciation gifts will be packaged with a card designed by one of PEP’s youth members and distributed to youth after they return their completed cards for seniors.
The holiday cards will be distributed to Madison Park Healthcare in West Huntington; Heritage Center in Huntington; Wyngate Senior Living in Barboursville; and Cabell Health Care Center in Culloden.
Any additional cards made for seniors will be distributed at the YMCA or to homebound seniors via Meals on Wheels. PEP’s Youth Leadership Team is also developing a recorded message that can be played when the seniors open their holiday cards. This project will follow COVID safety precautions. Card-making kits will be assembled by three small groups all wearing masks and social distancing. The kits will sit for 48 hours before distribution to youth, and the completed cards will sit 48 hours before distribution to seniors.
Holiday cards can’t replace everything that youth and seniors have lost this year, but they can provide encouragement and hope. Youth will use their creative abilities to give back to the community, and seniors will know they haven’t been forgotten. This may even spur new connections. Youth may include their addresses on the back of the cards, so seniors can write back if they wish. Youth will also feel appreciated and have a resource (the appreciation gift card) for buying something they need for themselves or a gift for a family member.
We appreciate the time you have taken today to read this article about our community project. We hope you will find it in your hearts to help us make this holiday season a little brighter for many of our youth and seniors.
Donations may be dropped off or mailed to United Way of the River Cities (Attention: Angie Saunders), 820 Madison Ave., Huntington, WV 25704. To make other arrangements for donations, please email angela.saunders@unitedwayrivercities.org. Please submit donations by Dec. 10 and include “PEP holiday card project” in the subject line of checks.